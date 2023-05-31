The Punisher Star Reveals One Major Change Needed for MCU Revival

Slowly but surely, the characters that once appear in Netflix's DefendersVerse suite of shows are returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It started with the return of Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) in Hawkeye, before his archnemesis Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox) returned just days later during the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Now, the two will soon return once again in both Echo and Daredevil: Born Again, the latter, of which, will also feature Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle.

The Punisher star Ben Barnes is also hoping to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe at one point or another, though he does seem to have one request should he return. When asked about a potential Marvel return in the latest issue of SFX Magazine (via The Direct), Barnes—who played Jigsaw in both seasons of the Netflix show—said that he loved playing the villain before adding that he'd "love to reframe him and really mess his face up this time."

Jigsaw, arguably The Punisher's biggest nemesis, infamously has a disfigured face in the Marvel source material. When it came to live-action, however, the creators behind the show opted to give Barnes' character no more than scratches.

Interestingly enough, Barnes told ComicBook.com's Chris Killian last year he'd much rather play a Marvel hero should he return.

"I've spent the last five or six years playing people with questionable morality, questionable motives, and people who are downright evil who are very high up on the douchebag chart. I would like to take what I've learned from doing that and channel it into someone you're rooting for, if I came back at Marvel if there was room for me," Barnes told ComicBook.com in a chat supporting Netflix's Cabinet of Curiosities. "I'm a huge fan and huge consumer of all the shows and movies and so proud of all those people like Charlie Cox who've become the ultimate version of the characters they're playing. In the meantime, I'm just going to be a fan."

Both seasons of The Punisher are now streaming on Disney+.

What other characters from the DefendersVerse would you like to see return to the MCU? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!