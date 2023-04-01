Marvel's Punisher Stars Jon Bernthal & Thomas Jane Unite in Viral Photo

Daredevil: Born Again star John Bernthal was photographed by Taran Tactical along with Thomas Jane. Of course, having 2004's version of the Punisher with the MCU/Netflix incarnation of the hero is a wild thing to see. It feels like a lot of people would love nothing more than an honest to goodness Punisher standalone project. But, for now, they'll have to make it work with Daredevil: Born Again bringing back the popular version of Frank Castle on Disney+. The Instagram account in question is even arguing for the Spider-Man: No Way Home treatment for the character. So, that could be interesting as well. (Maybe a bit unlikely, but fans can dream!) Check out the post for yourself down below!

The post reads, "There are 3 Multi-verse Spiderman's, 2 Batman's & we had our own Multi-verse Punisher's at @tarantactical Who wants to see the training day videos? @tetianagaidar @jonnybernthal @cardcarrying_thomasjane"

Jon Bernthal Returns As The Punisher In Daredevil: Born Again

Spider-Man: No Way Home brought Charlie Cox's Daredevil into the MCU fold with a ton of applause. Then, he popped up in She-Hulk for one of that series' most interesting episodes. Now, other parts of the Defenderverse are slowly beginning to pop-up with Daredevil: Born Again. One element from the Netflix days that fans weren't sure to see was Frank Castle. However, Marvel Studios announced that Bernthal would be back as the beloved character for the MCU as well.

It feels like there could be even more Defenderverse love waiting in the wings as well. The other actors have already been asked about it numerous times. It's clear the Punisher star has a lot of love for the property and was looking forward to this chance.

"It's unbelievably humbling how much people sort of responded to this version of Frank, and I can't tell you how much it means to me because he means so much to me. He's in my blood, he's in my bones," Bernthal mused two years ago. "So it's not about whether we do it, it's about getting it right, and doing the version that the fans really deserve. We'll see. I mean, all of those decisions are made in rooms I am not invited into... But Frank's always there, he's always a part of me. And when we get the call to go, I'll be ready, and I'll make sure that I do everything I can to make sure that we do it right, or we won't do it at all."

Do you love the idea of the two Punishers actually meeting each other? Let us know down in the comments!