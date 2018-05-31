Marvel’s New Warriors Reveals Full Cast Including Squirrel Girl

Marvel is about to welcome a whole new host of heroes to its roster. Thanks to Freeform, New Warriors will soon make its way to cable as a brand-new series, and the show's cast has just been announced. And, yes - that does include the fearsome Squirrel Girl as well.

Thanks to an update from The Hollywood Reporter, fans have learned Milana Vayntrub has nabbed the coveted role of Squirrel Girl. The This Is Us actress will be joined by Derek Theler as he plays the male lead of Mister Immortal.

Aside from the two leads, New Warriors has brought on a series of other actors to play fan-favorite heroes. Jeremy Tardy has been cast as Night Thrasher while Calum Worthy will throw Speedball onto the small-screen. Matthew Moy has been tasked with playing Microbe, and Kate Corner will play Debrii.

"I am thrilled beyond belief to be working with this incredible group of actors. They are funny, sincere, eager, charming and perfectly embody these characters. It'll be a blast and an honor to create this show with each of them, " showrunner Kevin Biegel told THR as a longtime fan of the Marvel squad.

Marvel TV's president Jeff Loeb also released a statement, saying, "We're so lucky to have assembled such a diverse and incredibly talented cast. We can't wait for the fans to see what's in store when we unleash these iconic characters into the world!"

For Squirrel Girl fans, they may be surprised to see Vayntrub cast as the heroine thanks to series of intensive fan-campaigns. Netizens were all for Stranger Things star Shannon Purser to nab the Squirrel Girl role, but the job ultimately fell to another. Other stars such as Anna Kendrick have previously expressed interest in playing Doreen Green. Still, it looks like Freeform has a specific vision for the beloved superhero, so fans can look forward to seeing how Squirrel Girl measures up when New Warriors debuts.

New Warriors revolves around about six young people with powers living and working together. With powers and abilities on the opposite end of the spectrum of The Avengers, the New Warriors want to make a difference in the world ... even if the world isn't ready. With Freeform focused on a group dubbed "becomers" — those experiencing a series of firsts in life including first loves and first jobs — New Warriors explores the journey into adulthood, except in this world, they're not quite super and not yet heroes and the guys can be as terrifying as bad dates.