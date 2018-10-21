Marvel Reveals Nova, Darkhawk, and More For New Guardians Team

Marvel is teasing more members of its new Guardians of the Galaxy team, and the most recent batch features plenty of interesting faces.

The new Guardians of the Galaxy series will be helmed by writer Donny Cates and artist Geoff Shaw, and the original teaser for the series featured Cates’ creation Cosmic Ghost Rider. Since then the team has gained several other new members, including Gladiator, Phyla-Vell, Beta Ray Bill, Moondragon, and the most recent additions Nova (Richard Rider) and Darkhawk.

There are still several other members to be revealed, though the one on the far left seems to be Silver Surfer. The one on the right could very well be Adam Warlock (due to the hair), but could also be Star-Lord, though so far no original Guardians members have been part of the roster. As to the one in the background, some are assuming it is Groot, but it could also be something odd like a Brood Queen. As for the one in the center, we have no idea.

This is certainly an interesting team of cosmic heroes, though it isn’t the first time a team like this has been assembled. Nova assembled a team to during the Thanos Imperative series, and eventually, they got their own limited series. The team featured Nova, Gladiator, Beta Ray Bill, Quasar, Ronan, and Silver Surfer, though Nova would end up trapped in the Cancerverse along with Star-Lord and Thanos, so the team would continue without him for a while.

Now Gladiator, Silver Surfer, Beta Ray Bill, Nova, and Quasar (though a different one) are back, and Cates and Shaw seem to have some pretty out of the box plans for their story.

“Geoff and I have some INSANE plans for our first Guardians arc. This arc is called ‘Endgame,’ and as seen in Thanos Legacy, it begins with the reading of Thanos’s last will and testament. An artifact that Thanos’s brother Eros dug out of his late brother’s heart, which very well may spell doom for the entire universe. What horrid secrets are contained inside the will of the titan?!! Find out this January!! And oh yeah… our new lineup. Well, that’s a surprise as well. Use the hashtag #WhoAreTheGuardians online and maybe we’ll give out some teases as we get closer! See you all in space!”

The new Guardians of the Galaxy series launches in January 2019.