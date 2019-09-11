Marvel’s Powers of X Teases There Are More Summers Brothers

One of the most famous mysteries in Marvel’s comic history revolved around the Summers family, which at one point only included Scott Summers (Cyclops) and Alex Summers (Havok). Later it was revealed their father was alive and well, now known as Corsair of the Starjammers. Then it was revealed that there was a third Summers brother, though it wouldn’t be until years later and several versions of the story getting scrubbed that we would find out who that was, which would be Gabriel Summers, also known as Vulcan. That said, in Powers of X #4, it would seem Jonathan Hickman is teasing there could be yet another Summers brother out in the world. Spoilers incoming for Powers of X #4, so if you haven’t read the issue yet you’ve been warned.

At one point early in the issue Magneto and Professor Xavier visit Bar Sinister, the kingdom of Mr. Sinister and all of his copies. The meeting itself doesn’t really relate to this story (though has plenty of other interesting ramifications), but afterward, Hickman shows two pages of small teases from Bar Sinister’s The Red Diamond, which looks to be like Bar Sinister’s TMZ as sit were.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There are several noteworthy teases here, but one of them definitely caught our eye. That would the one that teases Scott, Alex, and Gabriel aren’t the only Summers brothers out there, and you can check out the teaser below.

“Sinister Secret #7: Two brothers jumped out of a plane, and for the longest time, until he was discovered, many wondered if there was a third. If we told you there were more, would you believe me? Probably not.”

Mr. Sinister has always taken an interest in the Summers family, so it would make sense that the tease comes from Bar Sinister, and most likely he is somehow involved in hiding this other brother. Not only that, but the tease doesn’t imply there’s just one brother, as it says “if we told you there were more”. That is pretty vague, and we are definitely intrigued regarding what Hickman has planned for the Summers family.

This will also most likely be explored in Hickman’s X-Men series that will launch after House and Powers are done, titles that will be included in the Dawn of X line. That book involves all the Summers brothers, Corsair, and their respective family across timelines, including Cable and Rachel, with Wolverine and Jean Grey along for the ride.

Powers of X #4 is written by Jonathan Hickman and drawn by R.B. Silva with colors by Marte Gracia, letters by VC’s Clayton Cowles, and design by Tom Muller. You can check out the official description below.

“As Cerebro does as it was intended to do, Sinister does what Sinister does best. Superstar writer Jonathan Hickman (FF, NEW AVENGERS, INFINITY) continues his reshaping of X-History alongside breakout artist R.B. Silva (UNCANNY X-MEN). The Future of the X-Men begins here!”

Powers of X #4 is in comic stores now.

What did you think of the issue? let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things comics!