Marvel Producer Reveals Kevin Feige Shot Down Original Idea for Captain America 3

After The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was released last year, it was confirmed that Anthony Mackie would be starring as the titular character in Captain America: New World Order. This will mark the fourth Captain America movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the first since Chris Evans still held the title in Captain America: Civil War, which was released back in 2016. Recently, Marvel producer Nate Moore talked to The Town podcast (via The Direct) and revealed the original idea for the third Cap movie was shut down by Kevin Feige.

"... So we were developing Captain America 3 and we were [doing] really good. Winter Soldier worked, people were back in, they're interested, and we were talking about a movie, and we knew we had to resolve, obviously, the Winter Soldier storyline. We wanted Cap and Bucky to ultimately reunite. And the plot that we... And we knew we wanted to use Zemo. What a great character. You know, he's obviously a classic Cap villain. And we were building the movie around a MacGuffin around the Madbomb, which, the Madbomb goes off and causes normal people to start fighting each other. It's honestly a little similar to what I think they did in Kingsman."

Moore continued, "And it was cool, and it was grounded, and it was political, and whatever, and [Feige] was like, 'That's not a big enough idea, guys.' And we're like, 'Let us write a draft, we'll prove it to you.' [Feige:] 'Okay, prove it to me.' As we're getting done with it... he pulls me into his office and he said, 'You know, I think we should try to do Civil War.' And I was like, 'Kevin, we don't have half the stuff that's in Civil War. We don't have the New Warriors, we don't have... Here's all the reasons why we can't do it.' And he's like, 'Go home, read it, let's talk about it.' So I went home that night, read it... I re-read it, 'cause I had read it before and I was like, 'Yeah, look we don't have the Negative Zone prison...' There were so many things that we didn't have."

Who Is Starring in Captain America: New World Order?

As for Captain America: New World Order, the movie is being written by The Falcon and the Winter Solider's Malcolm Spellman and directed by Julius Onah. In addition to Mackie, was announced at D23 Expo that Carl Lumbly is back as Isaiah Bradley, Danny Ramirez is back as Joaquín Torres/Falcon, and Tim Blake Nelson is back as The Leader from The Incredible Hulk.

Captain America: New World Order is scheduled for release on May 3, 2024.