Captain America: New World Order Cast Revealed at D23 Expo

Fans got more information regarding Captain America: New World Order, including who will make up the Marvel film's cast. Captain America 4 was officially announced following the conclusion of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, with the Disney+ series showrunner Malcolm Spellman returning to pen the script with Dalan Musson, and Cloverfield Paradox's Julius Onah helming the project. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige confirmed Captain America: New World Order in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con, which left the cast to be announced at a later date. Luckily, that time has come during the Marvel Studios portion of Saturday's D23 Expo panel.

The cast of Captain America: New World Order includes Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Captain America, Tim Blake Nelson returning as The Leader, Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley, Shira Haas making her MCU debut as Israeli superhero Sabra, and Danny Ramirez, who will take on the superhero role of Falcon.

Captain America: New World Order follows Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) after he finally took up the star-spangled mantle in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Together with Bucky Barnes / Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), along with U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), and Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp), they were able to defeat the Flag Smashers. However, the status of a couple of key characters remains up in the air. For example, U.S. Agent was recruited by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), and Sharon Carter's role as the Power Broker was revealed. Sharon now works for the United States government, giving her access to privileged information.

Marvel VP of Production and Development Nate Moore stopped by ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast to talk about the upcoming movie. He thinks there are some real differences between this Captain Americaand what came before. According to Moore, Sam Wilson is going to be in for a fight.

"I think, [Sam's] not Steve Rogers and I think that's a good thing," Moore began. "Because to me, this new Cap is Rocky. He's going to be the underdog in any situation. He's not a super soldier. He's not a hundred years old. He doesn't have the Avengers. What happens with this guy who announces publicly kind of, without the support, 'I'm new Captain America.' What happens next?"

"I think is fascinating because he's a guy. He's a guy with wings and a shield, but he is a guy," he added. "So, we're going to put him through the wringer and make him earn it, and see what happens when he is outweighed, outclassed, out-everything. What makes somebody Captain America? I'm going to argue it's not being a super soldier. And I think we're going to prove that with Mackie and Sam Wilson."

What do you think about the cast of Captain America: New World Order? Let us know your thoughts in the comments! The film arrives in theaters on May 3, 2024. Check out a full breakdown of D23 Expo panels and events here.