Marvel Releases New Character Posters For Shang-Chi

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Ring was finally released earlier this month and it managed to have a record-breaking opening weekend at the box office. Since the movie hit theaters, Marvel has shared some great posters for the film, including recent character posters for Trevor Slattery (Ben Kingsley) and Morris. Today, the studio shared their latest batch of character posters, this time for Ying Li (Fala Chen), Razor Fist (Florian Munteanu), and Wong (Benedict Wong).

“Take a look at the brand new character posters for Marvel Studios’ @ShangChi and The Legend of The Ten Rings and experience the film only in theaters NOW,” Marvel wrote on Instagram. You can check out the new posters of Chen, Munteanu, and Wong in the post below:

ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with Chen, who talked to us about working with her co-stars, Simu Liu (Shang-Chi) and Tony Leung (Xu Wenwu), and we asked if she was a Marvel fan prior to being cast or if she’s read any Shang-Chi comics.

“I have, but not till I got the offer. I became a fan … well, I’ve seen many Marvel films, but I didn’t keep track of where everyone is in the universe and all of that. But once I got the offer and I was like, ‘Oh, no, I’ve got to catch up, I’ve got to’ … because Simu is such a fanatic fan that he knows everything, and he would shame me for not knowing the smallest characters,” Chen joked.

“I was like, ‘Wait, who’s that?’ He’s like, ‘You don’t know who this is?’ So I was like, ‘Okay, I’ve got to catch up.’ Either that or he would make fun that I’m old because I play his mom, but we’re almost similar in age, so … but he would always make fun of me. He’s like, ‘Oh, because you’re so old, you don’t know.’ I was like, ‘Okay, you’re the cool kid,’ I’m all, ‘Tell me who this is.’ So we have this kind of a little bit of banter going on. So it got me into reading a lot about … of course, I had to research a lot about Shang-Chi, the character and around our story, but at the same time, learn a lot about different phases of the MCU and knowing a little bit more about, like, why are we telling our story where we are in kind of this part of the history. And that also helps me to understand why we’re doing this film, as well.”

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is now playing in theaters.