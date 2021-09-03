Marvel’s Shang-Chi Box Office Revised Upwards With Record-Breaking Monday

✖

Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is breaking even more records than expected. Earlier reports already confirmed that it would blow away the previous Labor Day Weekend record. Newer reports confirm that, after a record-breaking Monday gross, it will more than triple the previous Labor Day Weekend record. Shang-Chi earned $18.9 million on Labor Day, which is the highest Monday total for any film during the pandemic. It's also the 28th biggest Monday gross at the box office ever, coming in above The Avengers' $18.89 in 2012. That brings Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' four-day total to $94 million, far surpassing the previous Labor Day weekend record set by Rob Zombie's Halloween at $30.5 million in 2007.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has proven a hit with fans and critics. The film has a Rotten Tomatoes score in the 90s and ComicBook.com's Jamie Jirak awarded it a 4.5-out-of-5 score in her review.

"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's best origin stories to date, filled with stunningly choreographed action, unexpected laughs, and a whole lot of heart," she writes. "Even if you're unfamiliar with the Shang-Chi comics, this film is worth seeing on the big screen. And be sure to stick around for both the mid-credits and post-credits scenes, which are guaranteed to please any Marvel fan. With the addition of Simu Liu, Awkwafina, and Meng'er Zhang, the future of the MCU is looking bright."

Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi. The latest Marvel heroes must confront the past he thought he left behind when it draws him into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings also stars Awkwafina as Shang-Chi's friend Katy, Michelle Yeoh as Ying Nan, and Tony Leung as Xu Wenwu, Shang-Chi's father. Other cast members include Meng'er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, Yuen Wah, Ronny Chieng, Zach Cherry, and Dallas Liu.

Destin Daniel Cretton directed Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings. He also co-wrote the screenplay with Dave Callaham and Andrew Lanham. Cretton and Callaham came up with the story. Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz produced the film, with Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Charles Newirth as executive producers. The story is by Dave Callaham & Destin Daniel Cretton. Steve Englehart and Jim Starlin created the character Shang-Chi for Marvel Comics in 1973.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is now playing in theaters.