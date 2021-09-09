Shang-Chi Releases New Character Posters For Morris and Trevor

Shang-Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings just dropped a new poster for two fan-favorite characters. Morris is just the latest CGI-crafted creature that kids everywhere will be asking for. Trevor Slattery’s return in the film had audiences gasping in theaters when he appeared. The duo is basically the comic relief for a large chunk of the movie. It’s wild to see Ben Kingsley and a weird little furry dragon have a fun interplay in a giant Marvel project. But, there’s no question that this move worked. (If you’re around Disneyland or Walt Disney World, they’re already selling Morris plushies, and you have to imagine they’ll be working their way toward local big box stores soon.) For now, fans can only see the mythical creature and legendary actor on the big screen. Check out the new posters down below.

Destin Daniel Cretton is over the moon with the performance of his latest film. The director took a quick moment before the movie premiered to acknowledge the big introduction that he and Simu Liu got at Comic-Con 2019. They had no idea about the size of the world that they would be stepping into.

Trevor + Morris = BFF 💙

Check out the brand new character posters for Marvel Studios’ #ShangChi and The Legend of The Ten Rings only in theaters NOW! Get tickets: https://t.co/CL8klUvOVh pic.twitter.com/ByABVeo8lu — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) September 9, 2021

“This picture was taken in 2019 during the whirlwind of ComicCon. Simu had only found out he would be Marvel’s next big superhero a few days earlier,” Cretton wrote on Instagram. “And suddenly, we found ourselves being pushed onto a stage in front of 10,000 screaming fans and told to say something interesting. The moment I saw him take that stage, speaking in two languages with ease and openness and charm, I was filled with so much joy.”

“The two guys in this photo had no idea what was ahead of them the next two years- the challenges, the joys, the team we would grow to love, the story we would pour ourselves into… we didn’t know our production would be shut down for a pandemic that would shift the weight of the world, and we didn’t know we would start back up again stronger and more determined to finish this film for a new generation of kids like us. And tonight, as @shangchi is being experienced for the first time by many of you all over the globe, this photo suddenly means so much more to me. Because I see how much we’ve grown through all of this, as I believe many of you did too. It’s been a crazy journey, and I am so grateful to have walked through it with this man by my side. So proud of you, @simuliu. You are the superhero I wish I had when I was a kid,” he continued.

Who is your favorite character in Shang-Chi? Let us know down in the comments!