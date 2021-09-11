Marvel Replacing Doctor Strange With New Sorcerer Supreme This December

The Marvel Universe is getting a new Sorcerer Supreme. In a matter of days, Marvel’s Death of Doctor Strange series will launch and send one Stephen Strange on his way into the afterlife. With the universe without a Sorcerer Supreme to oversee the practice of the mystic arts, chaos will ensue until December when a new Sorcerer Supreme is chosen. This week, the House of Ideas revealed Strange’s replacement will be unveiled in Death of Doctor Strange #4, due out in comic shops this December.

In addition to the big reveal — which is due out on December 22nd, right in time for Christmas — Marvel revealed two more one-shots helping flesh the events out further.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Rest in Hell, Sorcerer Supreme! The final saga of #MarvelComics‘ Doctor Strange begins this September. pic.twitter.com/N6t8QLRk8k — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) August 26, 2021

Death of Doctor Strange: Blade will follow the Daywalker as he deals will the death of Strange. More specifically, Dracula and his Vampire Nation have risen to full strength in the wake of the death of the Sorcerer Supreme. Written by Danny Lore and drawn by Dylan Burnett, the Blade one-shot is due out the first of December.

The second new one-shot comes from Si Spurrier and Bob Quinn, featuring two teams and characters — the X-Men and Dane Whitman’s Black Knight. Picking up directly from Spurrier’s Black Knight: Curse of the Ebony Blade, Death of Doctor Strange: X-Men/Black Knight will follow the citizens of Krakoa as they’re changed by the ongoing event.

“‘What happens to the world if Doctor Strange isn’t in it?’ It’s a question that I’m excited to show people the answer to in Death of Doctor Strange,” writer Jed MacKay previously said in a press release. “Strange has been a Marvel fixture from the early days, but now, his time has run out and as a Strange fan, it’s been my bittersweet privilege to shepherd him through his last day and the effects that snowball out of it. We’ve cooked up a whale of a story to send Strange off with, and I can’t wait for people to join us on it!”