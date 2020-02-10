Marvel Stars Scarlett Johansson And Brie Larson Look Glamorous Together At Oscars

The 2020 Oscars brought out all the biggest stars in the industry (as usual), and chief among them this year were Marvel actresses Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) and Brie Larson (Captain Marvel). Well, Johansson and Larson managed to bump into one another on the Oscars red carpet, and the resulting photo has Marvel fans swooning. Together, Scarlett Johansson and Brie Larson aren’t just two of the biggest superheroine movie stars in the world; Johansson is a two-time Oscar nominee and Larson is an Oscar winner. That’s both serious box office clout and acting prestige to be proud off, and both ladies only have bigger things coming on the horizon.

Scarlett Johansson will be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a big way this year, with her Black Widow solo movie hitting theaters. Marvel fans are definitely psyched for that prequel film – despit the fact that Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow died in Avengers: Endgame. Larson return to the MCU won’t come for another couple of years (as far as we know), since Captain Marvel 2 doesn’t have a firm release date yet, and the character hasn’t been announced to cameo in any other upcoming Marvel films. Larson can currently be seen in the civil justice melodrama Just Mercy opposite Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx, as well as in Netflix’s Between Two Ferns: The Movie. Her schedule seems pretty open for 2020 – at least until cameras roll on Captain Marvel II.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Judging from the Oscars photo below, it seems like Brie Larson was almost certainly lending some love, support, and well-wishes to Scarlett Johansson, who was up for a Best Actress award for her role in Noah Baumbach’s A Marriage Story. Having been through the trial of nerves and hope, and having emerged victorious for a Best Actress win in 2016 for Room, Brie Larson would be one of the rare women in Hollywood to understand what Johansson was going through on that red carpet.

In the end, Best Actress went Renée Zellweger for her stunning performance as Judy Garland in the biopic JUDY!, which wasn’t much of a surprise, given the odds going into the Oscars. Still, Johansson took on A Marriage Story‘s poignant and painful sketch of a dying marriage at a time when her own real-life marriage was ending, so its good to see the emotional effort she put into her performance recognized. It’s also great to see Marvel ladies holding one other up like some kind of real-life A-Force!

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1st, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (rumored for August), The Eternals on November 6th, WandaVision sometime in Fall, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.