Marvel Reveals SDCC Exclusive Avengers, Age of Ultron, Infinity War, and Endgame Posters

San Diego Comic Con exclusives are pouring out with the big event less than one week away. Now, the most recent reveal comes from Marvel in the form of exclusive posters, commemorating the four Avengers movies: The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. The posters are designed by 100% Soft, featuring emoji version of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s biggest characters.

“The Avengers are always up against insurmountable forces, so I wanted the viewer to be able to feel the scope of that with each piece, whether it was with the Chitauri, Ultron sentries, or Outriders,” said Chuck Torrence, the artist behind the designs. “I also wanted to show the progression of how the Avengers have grown as a team over the course of 4 films, from costume changes to the different rosters, losing and gaining team members, getting displaced and coming back together again.”

Check out the San Diego Comic Con exclusive Marvel posters below!

Starting with 2012’s The Avengers, the poster sees the iconic moment of the Avengers assembling on the New York City streets while the Chitauri army swarms them with Loki standing atop Avengers Tower.

Then comes the Avengers: Age of Ultron poster, which showcases the iconic moment of the Avengers coming together with Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver to take on Ultron and his robot army.

Then, the third Avengers movie, Avengers: Infinity War shows the desperate fight against Thanos which was spread out across Wakanda and Titan. The poster showcases how the heroes were divided throughout the movie.

“I usually watch whatever movie I’m working on a bunch of times to get a feel for the piece as I’m conceptualizing the layout and structure,” Torrence said. “There’s a lot of detail in these pieces, so a good way to not get overwhelmed by the scope is to sometimes switch gears and work on characters for awhile and then go back to the layout stuff to make sure it’s all cohesive. I’ll end up adding a lot of elements and then stripping them away since sometimes they detract from the focal point, which is the Avengers. There’s a lot of trial and error, especially since I was working on all 4 at the same time and I wanted to make sure they all complimented one another.”

It all comes together with Avengers: Endgame, which puts all of the heroes together, complete with Valkyrie, Captain Marvel, Ronin, Giant-Man, Rescue, Captain America holding Thor’s hammer, and more.

Check out the final poster below.

“It was daunting but also really, really fun,” Torrence said of the Endgame poster. “I will never forget seeing that scene in the movie for the first time, it was so exciting and I really just wanted to do it justice. I wasn’t even sure it’d work thematically with the other pieces, but once I locked in Giant-Man, it all fell into place. I love these characters so much, it was a huge treat to draw them all together.”

