Game of Thrones Star Emilia Clarke Joins Marvel's Secret Invasion

In two days, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has added the likes of two queens: The Queen of England, and the Queen of Dragons. It was reported on Monday that Olivia Colman, Oscar-winning actress and star of The Crown, had joined the cast of Secret Invasion, the new series coming to Disney+. Now, just a day later, news has broken that Emilia Clarke, star of Game of Thrones, is also making her foray into the MCU with the upcoming series.

On Tuesday afternoon, Variety revealed that Emilia Clarke had joined the cast of Secret Invasion in an undisclosed role. There's really no telling who she could be playing, as Secret Invasion was a sprawling event in the comics, and could include any number of different characters. This is the second major Disney franchise for Clarke, having starred in the Star Wars prequel film Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Clarke is the latest to join a roster that is becoming absolutely stacked with top tier talent. Samuel L. Jackson leads the series as Nick Fury, a role he has held since he first appeared in the Iron Man post-credits scene back in 2008. Ben Mendelsohn will be reprising his role as the Skrull Talos for the series. Colman and One Night in Miami breakout Kingsley Ben-Adir represent the other MCU newcomers on the show.

While these newcomers could be taking on any number of roles, the amount of characters actually involved in the series won't number nearly as many as the comics. While speaking to ComicBook.com, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige explained that the focus will be on the story itself, not cramming in as many cameos as possible.

“Well, there were more characters in the Secret Invasion comic series than there were in Endgame so, no,” Feige told us. “It’s not that but it very much is a showcase for Sam Jackson and Ben Mendelson and tapping into the paranoia elements of the Secret Invasion comic series that was great with the twists and turns that that took. So, that’s certainly our focus more than, ‘Can we cram in more characters than Endgame? like publishing?’”

Secret Invasion will be written and executive produced by Kyle Bradstreet. The series will follow after other MCU TV titles on Disney+, such as WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, Hawkeye, and Ms. Marvel.

