Marvel's Secret Invasion Series Adds Oscar-Winner Olivia Colman

The Queen is coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There is no shortage of stars gracing the screen of the MCU, and now the franchise is adding yet another award-winner to its ranks. Oscar winner and Emmy nominee Olivia Colman is heading over to Marvel for a stint opposite Samuel L. Jackson in the upcoming Disney+ series Secret Invasion.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Colman has signed on for a key role in Secret Invasion, where she will appear alongside Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, and One Night in Miami breakout Kingsley Ben-Adir. There is no word as to who Colman will be playing in the series, nor on which side of the fight she will find herself. The plot details are also being kept under wraps.

Colman has always been a favorite amongst film and television fans, but she really broke through to a much wider audience in recent years after a couple of turns as royalty. She won the Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her part in The Favourite, opposite Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz. Colman then took on the role of Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix's The Crown, for which she earned an Emmy nomination. The actress is currently competing for a potential second Oscar for her turn in The Father.

The Secret Invasion story in the comics revolved around the shape-shifting Skrulls hiding in plain sight around the globe, eventually moving together for a massive takeover. There will likely be some similar plot points in the show, considering the name, but the MCU's take on the Skrulls has gone against their initial role in the comics. As we learned in Captain Marvel, these Skrulls are not enemies of Earth. At least, that's the case for the ones that we've seen to this point. There's a chance the show could focus on a different faction of Skrulls, leading Fury and Talos to try and stop them.

Regardless of the plot of Secret Invasion, the cast is shaping up to be a really stellar one. There will likely be even more names added to the lineup ahead of filming later this year.

Are you looking forward to Marvel's Secret Invasion? Who do you think Colman is playing? Let us know in the comments!