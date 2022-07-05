Marvel's She-Hulk New Look Revealed





She-Hulk just gave fans a brand new look at Tatiana Maslany's green hero. Empire Magazine featured a new image of the prospective Avenger stepping out of that limo from the trailer. She also talked to the publication about how the law-based series stands out from everything that's happened in the MCU so far. The trailer conveyed that tone pretty well. Rest assured, there will still be punching and feats of heroism. However, there is a comedic thread dancing through all of the proceedings. Also of note is how the legal setting might take up more space than fans might expect going in. Jennifer Walters is a lawyer after all, and the court room serves as a battlefield both literally and figuratively. At any rate, fans can't wait for Comic-Con and D23 to learn more about the newest member of the Marvel Universe. Check out the newest image down below.

"She really is the antithesis of most superhero narratives," Maslany said to the publication. "There's this great element of denial in her that's relatable. For me, it was about rejecting what's happened for as long as I could, as that's what causes the fun tension between Jennifer and She-Hulk."

EXCLUSIVE IMAGE ALERT!



Marvel's #SheHulk is ‘the antithesis of most superhero narratives’, Tatiana Maslany tells Empire.



READ MORE: https://t.co/rnNwj9ePPB pic.twitter.com/Kwl3VZEQvZ — Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) July 5, 2022

"She's in a career that's male-dominated and incredibly vicious and hierarchal," Maslany explains. "When she's heading this superhuman firm, that's where we get some really fun characters that she's either defending or in opposition of. It's like this really absurd take on a legal show."

In a previous interview with The Wrap, series director Kat Coiro said that she was intrigued by the swap in genre. But, that legal drama angle wasn't the only reason the project stuck out. It always comes back to characters.

"I never choose a project based on genre. And I actually don't think very much about genre, I think about character," the filmmaker began. "And I think about the emotional lives of the characters and, you know, can I bring something? Can I bring a mix of humor and heart to this? Because that is what I love to watch. And it's what I love to work with."

"And so when I stepped into, you know, the Marvel playground," Coiro added. "The cool thing about Marvel is that it is an ever-evolving universe and you have straight dramas, and you have very comedic films, and we are in that world where we're definitely playing with a more comedic world, but it also is still part of Marvel land."

Are you excited for She-Hulk? Let us know down in the comments!