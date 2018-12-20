‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Created Complications for ‘Avengers: Endgame’

After Avengers: Infinity War and the build up to Avengers: Endgame, no one is doubting Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige or his ability to make a master plan. But after the deal to introduce Spider-Man in the MCU brought Sony into the fold, those plans were complicated.

According to a recent report from Vanity Fair, Sony’s insistence on a 2019 Spider-Man movie complicated Marvel’s roadmap for Avengers: Endgame and their attempts to keep some major secrets.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Marvel Studios wanted to keep the plans for Avengers: Endgame a secret considering a lot of major superheroes, including Spider-Man, were killed by Thanos at the end of the film. The impact was slightly lessened with the knowledge that Spider-Man: Far From Home was already scheduled to premiere in theaters in 2019, just a couple months after Avengers: Endgame would hit theaters.

Feige has played coy on the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, telling Entertainment Weekly that the characters killed off in Avengers: Infinity War will stay dead.

“I mean, I could always list off the characters that we’ve killed in our movies that haven’t come back, but the big ones, which I know they’re looking at…? I would just say, yes,” Feige said. “People need to be careful what they wish for.”

Feige did tease that Avengers: Endgame will change the landscape of the Marvel Cinematic Universe forever.

“You start to think differently about how the characters are interacting, what character’s stories are coming to a close, and what character’s stories are only just beginning,” Feige said. “Those stories will continue. I think they’ll continue in surprisingly different and unexpected ways after these two Avengers films.” Which characters will survive long enough to see the shift, though? No one knows just yet.”

As far as Spider-Man: Far From Home goes, the Web Slinger will be challenged in more ways than one, as evidenced by the film’s title.

“We like [the title] of course because it ties into Homecoming, not just keeping that word going, which we like and we liked it more than Homecoming 2, but that notion of ‘home’ is a word that has dual meanings we’d like to continue with this [Marvel Cinematic Universe] version of Spider-Man. So, Far From Home has multiple meanings,” Feige said to ComicBook.com.

Avengers: Endgame premieres on April 26, 2019.

Spider-Man: Far From Home will hit theaters on July 5, 2019.