Marvel Studios Rumored To Be Looking At Joel Kinnaman-Type For Spider-Man Role

✖

Rumor is, Marvel Studios wants a "Joel Kinnaman type" for a role in the upcoming Spider-Man 3. Marvel insider Charles Murphy posted that "It appears that Marvel Studios is looking for a Joel Kinnaman-type for an unspecified role in the upcoming Untitled Spider-Man Sequel. Given all the rumors and speculation around what Spidey 3 will likely be about and what villains we are likely to see in it, it’s incredibly easy to make yourself believe that the studio wants this Kinnaman-type for a major role and one that fans are dying to see... Kraven… and I’ll be damned if Kinnaman isn’t perfect for it.

Kraven the Hunter has been a character that has had a growing chorus of rumors behind him in the last year or so. Spider-Man: Homecoming and Far From Home director Jon Watts started teasing the possibility of Kraven showing up in Spider-Man 3, back when Far From Home hit theaters: “Oh, I would love Kraven. It’s just the trick of how do you do Kraven in a movie?"

Sony Pictures seemed to take up that very challenge, as rumors of a Spider-Man spinoff about Kraven the Hunter started circulating in 2017, with continuing rumors of the film being in development over the next few years. In January, Comicbook.com noticed that some of the Spider-Man 3 set locations hinted at a storyline that featured Kraven The Hunter; in February, rumors started circulating that the Kraven spinoff film was in the casting stages, as a followup for Spider-Man 3. Fans have even spotted hints that the upcoming Spider-Man spinoff Morbius could set up Kraven's big-screen debut. It seems as though Sony is definitely looking to get Kraven in place as the next stage of its live-action Spider-Verse.

As for the casting: It's noted that a "Kinnaman-type" being wanted by the studio is not the same as actually wanting Kinnaman himself; after all, the actor is still attached to DC's The Suicide Squad reboot under James Gunn. What's clear is that Sony/Marvel is looking for an actor with Kinnaman's lineup of qualities - tall, lean (but able to build muscle), a charismatic character actor with swagger, that can handle leading man and action duties. Basically, everything you need for Kraven The Hunter.

The problem with the suggestion that Marvel is looking for a Joel Kinnaman-type actor for Kraven The Hunter is that the suggestion is likely make a lot of fans only see Kinnaman as the one who can wear that lion mane vest. We'll let you know how it goes.

Marvel's Spider-Man 3 is now slated to hit theaters on December 17, 2021.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.