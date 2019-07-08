Spider-Man: Far From Home Director Teases Kraven the Hunter as Next Villain

There are few superheroes with a stable of villains as iconic as Spider-Man, and after Mysterio’s epic debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s hard to imagine how a sequel could top Spider-Man: Far From Home. But director Jon Watts already has a good idea of who he wants to see if he gets the chance to make another movie in the franchise.

While speaking to Uproxx about Spider-Man: Far From Home, Watts revealed that he might have plans to bring Kraven the Hunter to life in the next film, possibly adapting the iconic storyline that saw his attempt to kill Peter Parker.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Warning: Spoilers for Spider-Man: Far From Home below.

“Oh, I would love Kraven. It’s just the trick of how do you do Kraven in a movie?” Watts said, though his latest film just provided the perfect set up to introduce the villain.

After Spider-Man’s battle with Mysterio resulted in his identity being revealed to the world, a lot of villains will be out gunning for him. You might even say that they are on the hunt… if you catch our drift.

And it would also dovetail into a decent role for the Sinister Six, as Kraven could set them up to weaken his foe while Spider-Man is at his most vulnerable before he moves in to make the kill himself.

Of course there are other major Spider-Man villains that could be introduced in the next film, especially a couple of major characters who have yet to debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But while people might be clamoring the big-screen returns of Doctor Octopus or the Green Goblin, Watts is more keen to see villains that have yet to appear in the movies.

“I mean, yeah, I always just try to start with what haven’t we seen before? And there’s so many Spider-Man villains,” Watts explained. “I mean, the fact that I got to, in a way, bring Hydro-Man and Molten Man to a movie, really, I get a kick out of that, even if they are fake. But, no, I don’t know who’s next. I always like to think about it in terms of what’s going to be the most difficult thing for Peter. So that’s going to be the next trick.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home is now playing in theaters.