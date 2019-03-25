‘Morbius’ Set Includes Kraven the Hunter Easter Egg

Filming for Sony’s Morbius is well underway and one scooper near the overseas set noticed a potential Kraven the Hunter Easter egg near the set. First shared online by u/damundio, there’s a delivery truck on set sporting the name “Kraven,” which is apparently the name of a bakery in the movie. It’s not the most explicit reference to the hunter, but it’s certainly a nod that should excite those fans of the character.

As Sony works to continue expanding the Sony Universe of Spider-Man Characters, Kraven’s one of the characters next up to receive their own movie. Reportedly set to feature a script by Equalizer 2 scribe Richard Wenk, the film would feature the first-ever live-action adaptation of the iconic Spider-Man villain.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With Morbius now in production, long-time Sony producer Avi Arad has nothing but good things to say about Jared Leto, the actor behind Michael Morbius. In fact, Arad previously compared Leto’s performance to that of Tom Hardy in Venom.

“This is the great thing for us now, that an actor like [Leto], and an actor like [Venom star] Tom [Hardy] wanted to have their own character. But the character they love,” Arad previously said to Collider. “Both of them, very hard to get them to do a movie. You actually cannot get them. We went in, we sat with them, and everybody told us, ‘Oh, ba, ba, ba, ba, ba.’ Nothing. That’s what he wanted to do.”

In a separate interview, Arad teased an all-new look for Leto’s character.

“Wait until you see the way he looks, what we have done with this character, you will love it,” Arad said to Deadline. “There are so many other great characters on the way, too. You will see. We’re just getting started.”

Morbius is currently scheduled for release on July 31, 2020.

Are you looking forward to Morbius? What about the upcoming Kraven the Hunter movie? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Dragon Ball Super maybe returning, we’re breaking down Kofi’s trip to the set of Godzilla: King of the Monsters and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!