Marvel Studios Running 10th Anniversary Digital Billboard In Times Square

Following yesterday’s debut of a gold banner celebrating the first ten years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios has transformed the banner into a digital billboard in New York City’s iconic Times Square.

Marvel fan Yoko Higuchi shared video of the billboard on Instagram.

The motion billboard shows a collage of heroes — including Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man, Chris Evans’ Captain America, and Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther — before concluding with a group shot assembling 30 Marvel Cinematic Universe characters.

Disney-owned Marvel Studios united the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s biggest stars and contributors for a 10th anniversary photo shoot ahead of Avengers: Infinity War, releasing in May.

The Avengers threequel brings together the entirety of the cinematic universe for the first time, uniting Marvel’s biggest franchises like Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, Black Panther, Doctor Strange, Ant-Man and Spider-Man.

Guardians of the Galaxy star Karen Gillan, who returns as Nebula in the superhero epic, called the upcoming blockbuster a “cinematic event.”

“Anyone who is a Marvel fan and knows stuff from 10 years ago will see it become relevant in this,” Gillan told The Hollywood Reporter in December. “It’s like everything that you’ve known about Marvel is building to this movie.”

Marvel dropped the newest look at Infinity War during last Sunday’s Super Bowl 52, with the 30-second TV spot dominating social media conversations.

The TV spot has earned more than 20 million views on Marvel’s official YouTube channel alone less than a week after release.

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige called Infinity War a “finale,” bringing an end to this specific chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe launched with 2008’s Iron Man.

“There will be two distinct periods,” Feige said, adding: “Everything before Avengers 4 and everything after. I know it will not be in ways people are expecting.”

Infinity War‘s official synopsis teases an “unprecedented cinematic journey ten years in the making,” spanning the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, bringing to screen “the ultimate, deadliest showdown of all time.”

Avengers: Infinity War opens May 4, followed by the still untitled Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019.