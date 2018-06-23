Galaga Guy Gets His Own Marvel 10th Anniversary Fan Poster

Earlier this month, Marvel Studios released a series of slick character posters to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but not every character got a poster. Now, one of the forgotten heroes has finally gotten their own, fan art tribute — Galaga Guy.

As shared on Reddit, a fan artist by the name of Satan Boyy created a hilarious poster done in the yellow-toned “More Than A…” style of the official posters to give Galaga Guy from Marvel’s The Avengers his own poster. With the tag of “More Than A Gamer”, the poster perfectly captures the S.H.I.E.L.D. operative casually getting back to his game. You can check it out below.

If you aren’t familiar with Galaga Guy, don’t panic. He’s not a major character, but his part of one of the majorly funny moments in the first Avengers film. He was one of many operatives and technicians who worked on the Helicarrier in the film and we don’t know his real name, but we do know that he was busted by Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) when he was spotted playing the classic video game instead of working.

“That man is playing Galaga! He thought we wouldn’t notice, but we did,” Stark declared in one of the more humorous lines of the 2012 film. What made the Galaga game even more memorable, though, was the circumstances the heroes dealt with in the film. They ultimately had to deal with an invasion by the Chitauri — hive-minded cybernetically enhanced beings that kind of looked like insects. The bad guys in Galaga? They looked a bit like insects, too, so maybe Galaga Guy was just training?

Whatever his reasons for playing Galaga, though, we’ll never know. According to Avengers: Infinity War directors Joe and Anthony Russo, Galaga Guy did not survive Thanos’ devastating “balancing” of the universe. In an interview with Uproxx, Joe Russo confirmed the character’s fate and it turns out it was strikingly tragic.

“He got snapped in the middle of a Galaga game,” Russo said. “He was seconds away from his all-time high score. He’s gone.”

We’re hoping he gets avenged in Avengers 4, but even if that doesn’t happen at least this fan poster gives him a fitting tribute. As for other heroes who were excluded from the official Marvel Studios anniversary posters, another fan put together posters for those characters — including Pepper Potts, M’Baku, Ned Leeds, and Eitri. As for the official posters, Marvel released those along with a handy timeline breaking down the whole franchise covering every film in the last decade — including Ant-Man and the Wasp coming up in just a few weeks on July 6.

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now. It will be followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

What do you think about this Galaga Guy tribute? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!