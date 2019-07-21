Marvel Studios Announces Blade Reboot During SDCC Presentation

There have been an endless stream of rumors over the last few weeks about the mysterious Marvel Studios panel at San Diego Comic-Con this year. The studio skipped the entire convention in 2018 in order to keep the surprises of Avengers: Endgame under wraps. This time around Marvel is back in business, and the panel certainly delivered on the hype surrounding it. In addition to the announcements that fans expected, Kevin Feige and Marvel shocked the world with a major surprise.

Marvel Studios is bringing another Blade movie to life, and it already has a star. Oscar-winning actor Mahershala Ali is playing the titular vampire hunter

This announcement came along with the confirmations of movies that everyone knew would be on the way at some point. Black Widow, The Eternals, and Shang-Chi were all-but guaranteed, seeing as how they were all involved with production or pre-production in one way or another. However, Blade was a reveal that almost no one saw coming.

This will be the first time that Blade has appeared in the MCU, but that doesn’t mean the character is any stranger to the big screen. In fact, this will actually be the fourth live-action Blade movie.

Wesley Snipes starred in entire Blade trilogy from 1998 to 2004. Ryan Reynolds, Stephen Dorff, and Jessica Biel also played roles in the various films.

As for Ali, this won’t be his first rodeo for Marvel. He’s never been seen in a big screen project for the studio, but he did have a key role in the now-concluded Marvel/Netflix franchise. Ali played Cottonmouth in the first season of Luke Cage, opposite Mike Colter. Though he died before the first season of the series was even over, Ali’s Cottonmouth is considered one of the best Marvel villains to date.

At this time, there’s no telling when the Blade project will arrive, but fans are undoubtedly excited.

What do you think of this Blade news? Do you think Mahershala Ali is a good fit? Let us know in the comments!