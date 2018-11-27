Marvel Studios Releases ‘Captain Marvel’ 100 Days Teaser

Only 100 days remain until we can all file into theaters and see Captain Marvel, and Marvel Studios’ is celebrating the milestone with a new teaser.

Marvel released a new teaser that features Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel front and center as the impressive power forming around her hands and arms crackles with energy. The words 100 Days is illuminated with the stars and burst of light in the background, accompanied by the caption “100 Days. Marvel Studios‘ #CaptainMarvel is in theaters March 8, 2019.”

We’ll get to see Captain Marvel’s impressive power set in action when the movie finally hits theaters, and her power levels will definitely change the game in the fight against Thanos and the Infinity Gauntlet according to Marvel Studios Cheif Kevin Feige.

“She is more powerful than any character we’ve introduced thus far,” Feige said. “So that alone tells you that there’s a reason Nick hit that button at the end [of Infinity War], when he realized that they were up against something far bigger than they had ever been up against before. And having her on your side is hopefully going to change the balance of power in a way that they desperately need.”

Speaking of Nick, Captain Marvel will also allow for him to shine in a different light and time.

“You know, we first met Nick when he told Tony, ‘You’re part of a big universe. You just don’t know yet.’ Well, we want to go back to a time when he didn’t know it yet, and really showcase and announce that Carol Danvers was that first hero that Nick came across,” Feige told EW. “That meant she could be the singular hero, but place it within timing of the [Marvel Cinematic Universe]. It also got us talking about different genres, exploring this notion of sort of the ’90s action film. We hadn’t necessarily done anything like that before either, so there are definitely homages to our favorite ’90s action films within Captain Marvel.”

The Captain Marvel film follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law (Marv-Vell).

Captain Marvel launches on March 8, 2019, followed by the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.