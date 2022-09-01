Marvel Fans Reveal Their D23 Announcement Hopes
This year's San Diego Comic-Con was the first in-person event since the global pandemic started nearly three years ago, and Marvel Studios gave its fans plenty of feast on. In addition to dating several known properties, Kevin Feige and company unveiled new projects like Thunderbolts and Daredevil: Born Again. Fast forward a couple of months and D23 is already on our doorstep, with more reveals sure to take place.
Saturday, September 10th, Marvel Studios is joining forces with Lucasfilm to host a massive film panel at D23 Expo, where the big reveals will take place.
"As previously announced, filmmakers, celebrity talent, and surprise guests from Marvel Studios will join Lucasfilm and others onstage in Hall D23 to showcase theatrical and Disney+ titles," Disney's official description of the event reads. "Going behind the scenes of these studios' highly anticipated films, specials, and series, attendees will see exclusive footage and be among the first to learn what's in the works."
Fans everywhere are speculating as to what may happen, so keep scrolling to see what they are saying.
Okoye
Okoye Series will be announced at D23 Expo and goes in production in 2023 pic.twitter.com/UBOgTbxSFj— MARVEL NEWS AND THEORIES 1 (@MCUTheories1) August 30, 2022
Ghost Rider + White Tiger
I’m just sayin’. It’s gonna feel so extra shady for Marvel if they don’t end up announcing their first Latino superhero movie at D23 during Hispanic Heritage Month. We have had so many Latino characters in the MCU at this point. We deserve a movie for once. pic.twitter.com/JxC7t9dMMR— GhostMando (@Gh0stAnd0r) August 31, 2022
Ms. Marvel 2
If we get a Ms marvel season 2 I'm gonna need the poster to be inspired from this cover pic.twitter.com/DamV2YYg5a— CosmicVI✌🏾|| Waiting for D23 😩 || (@Cosmic_VI_838) August 31, 2022
Phase 7
do y'all think Marvel has the balls to show Phase 7 at D23?— 𝗠𝗨𝗞𝗦🕸️⚖️ (@mukumuks) August 31, 2022
Scarlet Witch
Can really see this #ScarletWitch Project getting announced at D23 🤞 (Rumors) are true. pic.twitter.com/ipckKsNDey— MARVEL NEWS AND THEORIES 1 (@MCUTheories1) August 31, 2022
Werewolf By Night
My list of things I expect from Marvel D23, from most to least likely
- Marvel confirming DP3 and WBN exist (not even asking for casting or anything, just acknowledge they exist and stop being weird)
- FF Casting (duh)
- BPWF Final Trailer seems realistic
Contd— Milky 🇨🇦 (@MilkyWayGrump) August 30, 2022
World War Hulk
I expect Marvel Studios to announce a World War Hulk movie now at D23 🤯 #SheHulk pic.twitter.com/6YwBqUC5qT— BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) August 25, 2022