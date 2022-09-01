Marvel Fans Reveal Their D23 Announcement Hopes

This year's San Diego Comic-Con was the first in-person event since the global pandemic started nearly three years ago, and Marvel Studios gave its fans plenty of feast on. In addition to dating several known properties, Kevin Feige and company unveiled new projects like Thunderbolts and Daredevil: Born Again. Fast forward a couple of months and D23 is already on our doorstep, with more reveals sure to take place.

Saturday, September 10th, Marvel Studios is joining forces with Lucasfilm to host a massive film panel at D23 Expo, where the big reveals will take place.

"As previously announced, filmmakers, celebrity talent, and surprise guests from Marvel Studios will join Lucasfilm and others onstage in Hall D23 to showcase theatrical and Disney+ titles," Disney's official description of the event reads. "Going behind the scenes of these studios' highly anticipated films, specials, and series, attendees will see exclusive footage and be among the first to learn what's in the works."

Fans everywhere are speculating as to what may happen, so keep scrolling to see what they are saying.