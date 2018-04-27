Daredevil: Born Again Should Take Place During the Blip

Amid news Marvel Studios has hired an employee specifically to keep track of the timeline of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it's about time the production house goes back in time once again. Experimenting on prequels with both Captain Marvel and Black Widow, the studio should now bring one to Disney+. A fitting candidate for that would be one of the most anticipated shows on Marvel's release slate—Daredevil: Born Again. In fact, placing the show during The Blip would be a perfect move by the House of Ideas.

Despite half of all life being wiped away during Avengers: Infinity War, the MCU has yet to really dive into that time period in-depth. They skimmed the surface of it during the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but never got into it at length. Luckily for fans hoping to see more of the time period, Born Again is currently set to have 18 episodes in its first season.

Think about it. The Avengers were already fractured thanks to Captain America: Civil War, and their actions allowed Thanos to not only invade Earth, but use the Infinity Stones to effectively kill half of the human population. In the five years that population was gone, things were rather rough. We saw in WandaVision that Westview looked debilitated with run-down buildings and overgrown grass as far as the eye could see. The aforementioned Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan-starring series showed how difficult it was for the people relocated by the seismic event.

It also stands to reason the public may not have had the highest opinion of the Avengers after the failed mission, potentially allowing for the rise of vigilantes and disregard for the Sokovia Accords. That's why a series like Born Again would be prime stomping grounds for Marvel Studios to further flesh out the time between Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Because of that, the series could follow Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock as he helps those struggling legally in the wake of The Snap, while unlawfully (thanks to the Accords) fighting crime as night. It would explain how he was able to avoid the law while acting as Daredevil given that he isn't acting on behalf of the government and, well, to be frank—it's plausible authorities were hoping for heroes to step up after half of them vanished.

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to drop Spring 2024. The first three seasons of Daredevil and The Defenders limited series can now be seen on Disney+.

