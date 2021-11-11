UPDATE: Marvel Studios Daredevil Reboot in the Works According to X-Men Writer

UPDATE: David Hayter has issued a correction on social media denying that a Daredevil film is in the works. “No, I did not ‘confirm’ a Daredevil reboot,” Hayter wrote on Twitter. “I mistakenly thought I’d read in the trades that it was happening, and I would love to see it. (And yes, I’d love to write it.)But I have no inside information whatsoever.

David Hayter, a screenwriter and voice actor who worked on Fox’s X-Men movies, said during a recent convention appearance that Marvel is set to reboot Daredevil. It isn’t clear whether he is talking about a TV show or movie, but TV seems more likely, as he expressed an admiration for how the property was handled before…and there aren’t that many people out there praising the 2003 Daredevil movie. Unless, maybe, they’re comparing it to the Elektra spinoff that came out as a result, in which case Daredevil certainly looks a lot better…but that’s kind of faint praise.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hayter mentioned the project to Small Screen during an appearance at MCM London Comic Con. When asked what project he would want to work on if he had carte blanche, Hayter matter-of-factly mentioned the Daredevil project, suggesting that he probably believed it was a widely-known thing, and not that he was breaking any news.

“They’re doing a reboot of Daredevil, and Daredevil was always a very important character to me,” Hayter answered. “I loved the first way they did it, but there’s certain things that I would want to adapt from the Frank Miller run on Daredevil that really meant a lot to me. That’s really the one.”

Hayter has a long history with comics projects, writing two X-Men films (the first two) as well as the screenplay for Zack Snyder’s Watchmen and appearing in the Arrowverse as a voice for King Shark.

After the 2003 movie, which starred Ben Affleck, and the Elektra follow-up with Jennifer Garner, the character stalled. Just before the rights lapsed and returned to Marvel, filmmaker Joe Carnahan had ambitious plans for a trilogy to follow up, but it failed to go into production before Disney got the character back.

In 2015, Netflix and Marvel launched a series, which ran until 2018. Star Charlie Cox became an instant fan favorite, and since the show ended, fans have either lobbied to get it back, or begged the MCU to take him in as Daredevil in something like Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Assuming it’s true, what do you want to see from the MCU’s Daredevil revival? Are you hoping to see the Netflix version continued, or something else entirely? Sound off in the comment thread below or hit up @comicbook on Twitter with more.