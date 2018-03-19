‘Captain America’ Actor Teases Zemo’s Return to MCU

Many villains in the Marvel Cinematic Universe don’t make it out of their movies alive, but few were as conniving as Helmut Zemo.

The orchestrator of the conflict in Captain America: Civil War was stopped in his suicide attempt by Black Panther and imprisoned for his crimes, which were recently touched on in T’Challa’s solo movie. And given the character’s status, actor Daniel Brühl is hopeful Zemo will appear once more in the future.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While speaking with ScreenRant, Brühl spoke about whether or not there are plans for Baron Zemo to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Well I hope so. I always say they didn’t kill me, which is always a good sign,” said Brühl. “As you can imagine, it’s extremely secretive. Even if I would know something, I would probably not be allowed to tell you.”

The actor would not reveal if he’s heard anything about his character possibly appearance once again in the future. After all, those Marvel snipers have wonderful aim.

“But again, I was very glad about the fact that he [did] not kill himself and [was] stopped by Black Panther and that he ends up in a prison,” Brühl said. “But I’m pretty sure he’s going to get out of that prison somehow.”

Zemo is one of Captain America’s most prominent villains in Marvel Comics, other than the Red Skull of course. There is a precedent for him to return in some capacity.

Most recently, Zemo and Cap became allies as part of the Secret Empire run, during which Steve Rogers was the Supreme Leader of HYDRA. But his most prominent run comes from Kurt Busiek and Mark Bagley’s beloved series Thunderbolts, in which the character served as an anti-hero.

After the Avengers disappeared as part of the Heroes Reborn event, a mysterious group of new heroes calling themselves the Thunderbolts appeared — though they were revealed to be the Masters of Evil, lead by Zemo.

There has been interest in seeing some form of adaptation of the Thunderbolts, though it’s not clear if that project is under the purview of Marvel Studios or Marvel Television.

Should they decide to do a similar story for the big screen, they have a great set up that could likely be exploited after the events of Avengers: Infinity War and its untitled sequel.

Would you like to see Brühl return as Zemo in the MCU? Would you want him to bring in the Thunderbolts? Let us know in the comments!