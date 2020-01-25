Kevin Smith on Howard the Duck Cancellation: “May We All Meet Again”

Friday night, Marvel Studios sent the animated Howard the Duck and Tigra & Dazzler shows to the chopping block, further whittling down any properties Marvel Television once aspired to bring to life. The former of the shows, of which, was set to be produced by the beloved Kevin Smith. As someone who’s been known to wear his heart on his sleeve, Smith has since taken to Twitter to pay respects to the recently canned show, suggesting Marvel fans haven’t seen the last of him yet.

Alas, Howard remains trapped in a world he never made. Thanks to #JephLoeb, @DaveWillis2 and the Best Duckin’ Writer’s Room for all the effort. May we all @Marvel meet again one day on something else! https://t.co/e05ad0zn1M — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) January 25, 2020

Smith was set to produce the show with Dave Willis (Aqua Teen Hunger Force) and at one point, it was expected to hit Hulu sometime this year. In an episode of his podcast Fatman Beyond in December, Smith confirmed the show was still in the works, despite being moved under the Marvel Studios umbrella.

“Jeph I spoke to about it not too long ago. He wasn’t like ‘f**k!’ he was like ‘this is cool, I’m ready to do something,’” Smith said about Loeb’s time at Marvel Television coming to a close. “Remember, we’re now coming into an age where Kevin Feige has the Marvel shows on Disney+ and they’re gonna be f**king amazing. Everything I’ve heard about WandaVision is f**king incredible.”

“That being said there was a time when we were so f**king delighted to have a legit wonderful Daredevil and that came from Jeph,” Smith continued. “We were so excited, maybe I was, to have a legit wonderful Runaways. I absolutely loved that f**king show. That came from them. A lot of people love Agents of SHIELD, that came from f**king them. The list goes on and on and they were carrying the torch and trying to connect them to the movies when they were allowed and stuff like that. I thought they did a wonderful job, the whole way. There’s nobody who leaves that operation with shame. And I’ll be honest with you, it makes absolute sense what they’re doing, to put it all under Kevin Feige, like he’s got the movies now, he’s got the TV shows and the comic books it sounds like are going to be under him as well. That makes absolute f**king sense. That being said, it takes nothing away from all the great work that Jeph and Marvel Television have done for the last ten years.”

Hulu’s other animated shows — M.O.D.O.K. and Hit-Monkey — are still expected to hit the streaming service this year.

