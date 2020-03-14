Loki Production Shut Down Due to Coronavirus

As the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic continues to cause concern worldwide, production on countless films and television shows across the globe are also shutting down in an attempt to contain the virus and now Marvel Studios, which had already put first unit production on the upcoming Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on indefinite hiatus after the film’s director, Destin Daniel Cretton, was tested for COVID-19 and had previously cancelled filming in Prague on The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, has now added Loki to the list. Production on the upcoming Disney+ Loki series has been shut down.

At this time, all of Marvel Studios’ Disney+ series currently in production have been halted, including WandaVision. Disney had previously suspended production on its live-action films, including not just Shang-Chi, but The Little Mermaid, Home Alone, and more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Rumors that production on Loki would be shut down surfaced on Friday with the Atlanta Filming Twitter account noting that both Loki and Stranger Things had been shut down. While Stranger Things was confirmed to have been shut down after a decision was made by Netflix, the decision on Loki was only just confirmed.

Shutdown of production on Loki comes after it was announced earlier this week that the upcoming Loki series was set for an “early 2021” premiere date. It’s unclear at this time how a shutdown in production will impact that release window. At this point, it is too early to tell, especially with the coronavirus situation ever-evolving with governments — state, federal, and even those in other countries — continue to monitor the virus’ spread, how long shutdowns will continue for and what that could mean.

Loki officially suspending production isn’t the only COVID-19 related shutdown news on Saturday, either. On Saturday, Warner Bros. put production on Matt Reeves’ The Batman on a two-week hold as well, with the studio continuing to monitor the situation closely.

Loki will see Tom Hiddleston return as the titular god of mischief in the Disney+ exclusive series with Sophia Di Martini playing either Lady Loki or Enchantress alongside him. We also now know that actor Owen Wilson is playing a TVA agent in the show with Academy Award nominee Richard E. Grant recently recruited for a part as well which some are theorizing could be none other than Marvel villain Kang the Conqueror.