Marvel Studios’ Phase 3 Part 2 Collector’s Edition 4K Box Set Revealed

Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment concludes the Infinity Saga on disc with the release of the Marvel Studios Collector's Edition Box Set - Phase 3 Part 2 on Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD. For the first time, the 14-disc, six-movie set assembles the second half of Marvel's Phase 3, bringing together Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, Ant-Man and the Wasp, Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home in attractive packaging depicting the completed Infinity Gauntlet once wielded by Thanos (Josh Brolin). Disney earlier released Marvel Studios' Phase 1, Phase 2 and Phase 3 - Part 1 in similar packaging in the Blu-ray format, each depicting the Space Stone, Power Stone and Time Stone, respectively. The sets, exclusive to the United Kingdom, boast region free discs. Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe - Phase 3 Part 1 will also be re-released in the 4K format as an 11-disc set bundling Captain America: Civil War, Doctor Strange, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Spider-Man: Homecoming and Thor: Ragnarok. (Photo: Disney / Marvel) In the 14-disc set that includes two Blu-ray bonus discs — home to such special features as "The Directors' Roundtable," "10 Years of Marvel Studios: The Art of the Marvel Cinematic Universe," "Remembering Stan Lee," "The Russo Brothers: Journey to Endgame," and more — the Phase 3 Part 2 Collector's Edition offers six original theatrical posters, six Matt Ferguson art cards and an Infinity Gauntlet "We Love You 3000" art card from Avengers: Endgame. (Photo: Disney / Marvel) (Photo: Disney / Marvel) Disney has yet to reveal 4K re-releases of Marvel Studios' Phase 1 and Phase 2. Both Marvel Studios Collector's Edition Box Set – Phase 3 Part 1 and Marvel Studios Collector's Edition Box Set - Phase 3 Part 2 are available to own on 4K Ultra HD November 11.

Black Panther After tragedy forces yound Prince T'Challa to assume Wakanda's throne, he is faced with the ultimate test, putting the fate of his country and the entire world at risk. Pitted against his own family, the new king must rally his allies and release the full power of Black Panther to defeat his foes and embrace his future as an Avenger.

Avengers: Infinity War An unprecedented cinematic journey ten years in the making and spanning the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War brings to the screen the ultimate showdown of all time. The Avengers and their Super Hero allies must be willing to sacrifice all in an attempt to defeat the poweful Thanos.

Ant-Man and the Wasp From the Marvel Cinematic Universe comes Ant-Man and the Wasp. Still reeling from the aftermath of Captain America: Civil War, Scott Lang is enlisted by Dr. Hank Pym for an urgent new mission. He must once again put on the suit and learn to fight alongside the Wasp as they join forces to uncover secrets from the past.

Captain Marvel Set in the 1990s, Marvel Studios' "Captain Marvel" is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that follows the journey of Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe's most powerful heroes. While a galactic war between two alien races reaches Earth, Danvers finds herself and a small cadre of allies at the center of the maelstrom.

Avengers: Endgame The grave course of events set in motion by Thanos that wiped out half the universe and fractured the Avengers ranks compels the remaining Avengers to take one final stand in Marvel Studios' grand conclusion to twenty-two films, "Avengers: Endgame."

Spider-Man: Far From Home Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home. Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter's plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks is quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks. Spider-Man and Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) join forces to fight the havoc unleashed across the continent but all is not as it seems.

Bonus Features Marvel 3.2 Bonus Disc Come to Wakanda – Before; Come to Wakanda – After

The Directors' Roundtable Avengers

10 Years of Marvel Studios: The Art of the Marvel Cinematic Universe; Online Close-Up Magic University

The Directors' Roundtable Avengers

10 Years of Marvel Studios: The Art of the Marvel Cinematic Universe; Online Close-Up Magic University

What Makes a Memory: Inside the "Mind Frack"; Journey Into Visual Effects With Victoria Alonso Each Individual Film Disc Contains: Black Panther: Play Movie With Director Ryan Coogler's Intro; Featurettes - From Page To Screen: A Roundtable Discussion; Marvel Studios: The First Ten Years - Connecting The Universe; Exclusive; Sneak Peek At Ant-Man And The Wasp; Gag Reel; Deleted Scenes; Audio Commentary Avengers: Infinity War: Intro By Directors Joe And Anthony Russo; Featurettes: Strange Alchemy, The Mad Titan, Beyond the Battle: Titan & Wakanda; Deleted Scenes, Gag Reel, Audio Commentary by Directors Joe and Anthony Russo, and Writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely Ant-Man and the Wasp: Play Movie With Intro By Director Peyton Reed; Making Of Featurettes: Back In The Ant Suit: Scott Lang, A Suit Of Her Own: The Wasp, Subatomic: Super Heroes: Hank & Janet, Quantum Perspective: The VFX And Production Design Of Ant-Man And The Wasp; Gag Reel And Outtakes: Gag Reel, Stan Lee Outtakes, Tim Heidecker Outtakes; Deleted Scenes: Worlds Upon Worlds, Worlds Upon Worlds With Commentary, Sonny's On The Trail, Sonny's On The Trail With Commentary; Audio Commentary Captain Marvel: Becoming a Super Hero, Big Hero Moment, The Origin of Nick Fury, The Dream Team, The Skrulls and the Kree, Hiss-sterical Cat-titude; Deleted Scenes: "Who Do You Admire Above All Others", Starforce Recruits, Heading to Torfa, "What, No Smile?", Black Box, Rookie Mistake; Gag Reel; Audio Commentary; Play Movie With Intro By Directors Anna Boden & Ryan Fleck Avengers: Endgame: Audio Commentary; Play Movie with Intro by Directors Joe and Anthony Russo Spider-Man: Far From Home: "Peter's To-Do List" - A Short Film; Deleted Scenes; Cast Bloopers Avengers: Endgame Bonus Disc: Remembering Stan Lee; Setting the Tone: Casting Robert Downey Jr.; A Man Out of Time: Creating Captain America; Black Widow: Whatever It Takes; The Russo Brothers: Journey to Endgame; The Women of the MCU; Bro Thor; Gag Reel; DELETED SCENE: Goji Berries; DELETED SCENE: Bombs on Board; DELETED SCENE: Suckiest Army in the Galaxy; DELETED SCENE: You Used to Frickin' Live Here; DELETED SCENE: Tony and Howard; DELETED SCENE: Avengers Take a Knee