Marvel Studios Confirms First Phase 7 Release Dates for 2026

Marvel Studios' fourth phase of movies will soon be over before Phase 5 starts with Secret Invasion next year. Not only that, but Kevin Feige also went on to reveal as least three movies in the outfit's Phase 6 slate, including Fantastic Four and the next two Avengers movies. But the reveals didn't stop there. Even though Phase 6 still has a handful of empty dates, Marvel Studios and Disney revealed dates it put on the calendar for the first batch of Phase 7 movies.

According to a Disney release, Phase 7 will kick off in 2026 on February 13th. The studio then went on to date three more films that year on May 1st, July 24th, and November 6th.

Interestingly enough, Deadpool 3 has yet to stick one of the release dates, despite being well into the writing process.

"It's almost like putting on a comfy old sweater," Rhett Reese, who is actively writing Deadpool 3, told DiscussingFilm. "Marvel's really given us the support to maintain the tone and the vision that we have for it. They've been very hands-off and supportive, but they've also let us do what we do. So really, it's just been fun. We're mad scientists back in the laboratory again. Deadpool is our favorite who will always be the character I think we're most associated with, and we're very grateful for being allowed to write him again. So it's a blast. It's like going back to school again after having summer off. It's pretty fun."

In a different interview, Reese added that

"Don't worry about that, they've been very supportive with regard to that," Reese told Den of Geek. "Now when it comes to a particular joke, if we cross a line, maybe we'll hear at some point, 'Maybe not that joke.' But I think they've been incredibly supportive of what we're doing, because obviously we were doing it separate from them for a long time, and I think they've seen the success and they've had their own even greater success. So hopefully it'll be a marriage made in heaven. But we've definitely got their support, and that's a great thing to feel."