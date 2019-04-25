Avengers: Secret Wars and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty Officially Announced by Marvel Studios at Comic-Con 2022

The future of Earth's Mightiest Heroes became more clear during the Marvel Studios Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, where the titles of the next two Avengers movies were revealed. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty will hit theaters on May 2, 2025 and Avengers: Secret Wars will hit theaters on November 7, 2025. Both films revealed at the panel, and if those titles are any indication of what's to come then the premiere superhero team in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be dealing with threats that would make Thanos and the Black Order blush. The announcements mark the first Avengers movies since the Infinity Saga wrapped up in Avengers: Endgame, which marked the final appearances of Captain America, Black Widow, and Iron Man.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is the name of an iconic comic storyline from the early 2000s by Kurt Busiek, Kieron Dwyer, Alan Davis, Ivan Reis, and Manuel Garcia. In that storyline, Kang comes to the present day and takes over the world through sheer force, though he is opposed by the combined might of the Avengers and other superheroes.

Like most adaptations, these MCU movies will likely have only passing similarities to their comic book inspirations and will instead be their own unique storylines, though the titles indicate that villains such as Doctor Doom and Kang the Conqueror will have major roles to play. Both are two of the most iconic villains in the history of Marvel Comics and, with Thanos now out of the picture, will prove to be formidable threats for the superheroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Avengers: Secret Wars has been talked about for years now, ever since directors Joe and Anthony Russo stated that they would love to return to the MCU to tackle this ambitious adaptation of the iconic comics storyline. While two versions of Secret Wars were published in Marvel, including one which helped launch new action figures for retailers in the '80s, the current focus on the multiverse indicates that this film will likely take more from Jonathan Hickman and Esad Ribic's version of the storyline.

In that comic, Doctor Doom has helped save the death of the multiverse by collecting various pieces of different realities, combining them together as a patchwork planet known as Battleworld after facing the threat of Incursions. Ruling over this final remnant of the multiverse in all of existence, Doom attempts to be a benevolent leader but is opposed by a group of remaining heroes who survived the death of the 616 Universe, including Reed Richards and Black Panther among others.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty premieres in theaters on May 2, 2025. Avengers: Secret Wars premieres in theaters on November 7, 2025.