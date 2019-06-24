Why Now Is the Time for the Squadron Supreme to Join the MCU

After half of the world disappeared for five years, they returned to find half of the original Avengers out of commission. A few of them died in order to restore life, one’s old enough to be on his death bed, and the rest have presumably scattered momentarily to spend whatever time they can with loved ones. Suffice to say, the world is likely in a little bit of a fragile state within the Marvel Cinematic Universe and she needs her around-the-clock protectors. Enter the Squadron Supreme.

Marvel’s answers to DC’s Justice League, the Squadron Supreme is a comics property out in the boonies, still waiting to be adapted for live-action, whether it be for film or television. And if I’m being honest, the group could very well end up being the next big franchise for Marvel Studios.

Why? Like some of the most successful Marvel Studios properties to date, the Squadron Supreme is a group the masses won’t instantly recognize. This will allow the production house certain liberties in telling the group’s story. Not just that, but they’d likely be able to tweak the characters a decent amount without ruffling too many feathers.

Tonally, it could be another thing Kevin Feige and company have yet to touch with their ever-expanding universe. While Marvel Studios would never show something aking to the adult-oriented Supreme Power run on the silver screen, they could still introduce the group as a government-sanctioned team…not unlike what just happened in Jason Aaron’s latest Avengers comic run.

Bringing the team into live-action at this point is likely an uphill battle. After all, Marvel Studios would have to introduce five or six characters at once and try giving them each enough time to shine with adequate character development. But at the same time, they’ve made it work with Guardians of the Galaxy and appear to be doing the same with The Eternals next year.

Between the likes of Hyperion, Power Princess, Nighthawk, Doctor Spectrum, Amphibian, Nuke, Blur, and the rest of the team through the years, the studio would be able to build a formidable team with a batch of characters both interesting and necessary. After all, who ends up avenging the Avengers?

Avengers: Endgame enters theaters for a re-release with bonus footage this weekend while Spider-Man: Far From Home enters theaters July 2nd. Captain Marvel is now available wherever movies are sold.