Marvel Star Sebastian Stan Comments on MCU Return In Thunderbolts: "I've Missed It"

With Wonder Man currently filming and Daredevil: Born Again set to restart principal photography in the coming days, the next project from Marvel Studios to roll cameras will be Jake Schreier's Thunderbolts. The film will effectively be Marvel's version of The Suicide Squad, featuring villains and anti-heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe teaming up to stop a threat far more dire. It'll end up being Sebastian Stan's first MCU appearance since The Falcon and the Winter Soldier aired three years ago, and the actor says he's ready to get back into the thick of it.

"I'm excited. I'm going to go back basically in a month or so. I've missed it. It's a great cast," Stan in a new profile from Variety. "The batting average is so high that it's difficult to always land everything right away. It's always been a great experience. With this one in particular, I think there's a lot of good things."

The film purportedly features the live-action debut of Sentry, a cult favorite amongst many. At one point, the high-flying Golden Guardian of Good was set to be played by Steven Yeun, though The Walking Dead alumnus eventually dropped out due to scheduling conflicts.

"I think for me, time passing and things shifting kind of pulled me out of it," Yeun explained to Variety earlier this year. "But [director] Jake [Schreier], I know, is going to do an incredible job."

"I think it's too early to say that," Yeun added, when asked what other Marvel project he would like to join. "I probably pissed off too many people leaving, so I'm just gonna say, 'Thank you for having me.' I have some ideas. But I heard if you put it out there, you'll never get it, so I'll keep it close to my chest."

Thunderbolts is expected to be based on the Marvel Comics team of the same name, an alliance of antiheroes and villains who reluctantly work for the government. The cast of Thunderbolts includes Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes / Winter Soldier, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, Wyatt Russell as John Walker / U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ava Starr / Ghost, Olgya Kurylenko as Taskmaster, and Harrison Ford as Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross.

Thunderbolts is set to be released exclusively in theaters on July 25, 2025.