Marvel Teases Waiting on ‘Avengers 4’ With Vision

To say that fans are eager to find out something — ANYTHING — about Avengers 4 would be an understatement, as many are trying to glean information from leaked toy packages to fake trailer descriptions.

It seems like the people at Marvel UK are just like us, as evidenced by their latest post on social media that utilizes a deleted scene from Captain America: Civil War. Check it out:

It turns out the synthezoid-android with the mind of gold is just like us, capable of frustration and impatience and eagerness to learn just what the damn thing will be called or when the first trailer is coming out.

Hopefully, the fact that Marvel is starting to toy with their followers means that some news is on the horizon, as the movie is just over six months away from premiering in theaters. And if we’re going off of previous patterns, Marvel Studios released the first trailer for Avengers: Infinity War just after Thanksgiving, which could be a possibility for Avengers 4.

There’s been little news about the upcoming film, with the most information coming from the cast members of the film. Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo revealed a few months ago that the recent reshoots were not just to tighten up the movie’s shots, but to lock down the movie’s ending.

“Well we’re doing reshoots starting in September,” Ruffalo said on the Marvelists podcast. “And then we’ll go back into the international tour, we’ll go on tour. Then you guys will get the second installment. Which we don’t even know what it’s gonna be yet. We’re not just doing reshoots, we’re going to finish the movie, which we really didn’t get to finish totally when we left it last year.”

Ruffalo made some comments that made it clear that the directors Joe and Anthony Russo were still experimenting on the set with scenes, and that nothing was locked into place until it’s in the final edit.

“I don’t even know that they really know exactly,” Ruffalo said of the film’s creative team. “Some of it is happening while we’re there. It’s pretty amazing. And we’ll shoot some stuff and a few days later come back and reshoot it cause we wanna take it in another direction. It’s a very living organism, even as we approach it being a locked picture, we’re still working on it.”

Captain America actor Chris Evans also got fans riled up when he posted an emotional message on social media, making people think he would be done playing Steve Rogers after Avengers 4.

“Officially wrapped on Avengers 4,” Evans wrote. “It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful.”

While he has since walked back any claim that he is done with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we won’t find out for sure until Avengers 4 premieres on May 3, 2019.