Marvel Teases the Death of Star-Lord

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 5 #4 ended with Star-Lord cradled in the arms of Gamora, gravely wounded and possibly dead.

The galaxy is in chaos following Thanos’ death at the hands of daughter Gamora, who is on the run after nearly destroying the universe with the Infinity Stones. Thanos’ Black Order, led by Hela, the Asgardian Goddess of Death, sought to recover Thanos’ body, erupting in a battle that resulted in the formation of the new Guardians of the Galaxy: leader Groot, Peter Quill, a.k.a. Star-Lord, Moondragon, Beta Ray Bill, and Phyla-Vell, a.k.a. Captain Marvel.

The Guardians are en route to Halfworld — the home planet of the missing Rocket Raccoon — in search of Gamora. Meanwhile Richard Rider, a.k.a. Nova, has freshly fled Thanos’ brother, Eros, and his own team, the Dark Guardians: Gladiator, the Rider (an alt-universe version of the Punisher, infused with the powers of the Ghost Rider), Wraith, G-Type, Plutonia, and Nebula.

On Halfworld, captain Groot rallies the Guardians, warning “a lot of people are trying to kill our friend for some dumb s—t she didn’t do.” Gamora launches a surprise attack on Beta Ray Bill but is halted by Groot, telling him she thought these new Guardians came to the planet for Rocket.

Gamora is surprised to learn the entire universe is coming to kill her a second time. “It’s Thanos,” Groot says. “They read his will.” Gamora says it’s a “consciousness re-upload thing,” calling it an “absolute feint” engineered by Thanos to rip everyone apart.

But Eros believes it, and the Dark Guardians are en route to kill Gamora, who is quietly watched by Rocket, hidden in a well-defended fortress.

In space, a booze-scented Quill has an uncomfortable reunion with Gamora. He reluctantly cuffs her, despite Gamora telling him it’s “one of Thanos’ games” and he’s doing “exactly what he wants. You know that.”

“I don’t know anything anymore,” Quill says. Before she can verbalize an apology, the Guardians’ ship is rocked by a projectile revealed to be Nova. Upon seeing Gamora, he realizes he led the kill squad straight to her.

“Give us Gamora,” a glowy-eyed Gladiator threatens, “or we blow you out of the sky.”

Quill suits up as the Guardians ready for action. Gladiator’s eye beams blast the ship, forcing Groot to make a crash landing on a nearby planet.

Beta Ray Bill engages Gladiator as the Guardians battle the Dark Guardians, with a cuffed Gamora employing her full might to break free from her restraints. When Vell is struck down from a blast fired by Nebula, Peter rushes to her aide, only to be maneuvered into a chokehold by Nebula. “I’m not giving her up, Nebula,” Quill says.

“I don’t care,” Nebula admits. “We’ll have her either way. This is just for ——”

Nebula is blasted by a gun-toting Gamora. “Get the hell away from my friends!” Gladiator’s wayward eye beams catches Gamora off guard, allowing Nebula to take Gamora by surprise. With Nebula’s blaster cannon readied point blank at Gamora, Quill throws himself directly into the blast.

“Peter… why – why did you do that? Why would you do that for me?!”

A fading Quill admits he doesn’t know. “I don’t know… anything… anymore…”

Gamora begs Quill to keep his eyes open, but he can’t. The fight comes to a standstill as Gamora holds an apparently lifeless Star-Lord in her arms. “Peter?”

To be continued.

Next, “At the mercy of the Goddess of Death! Hela’s dreams of resurrecting Thanos are finally within reach… but what will the Guardians have to sacrifice to prevent that?” Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 5 #5 releases May 15.

