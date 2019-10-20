Sebastian Stan Confirms He’s Seen Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Scripts, Teases Action and Comedy

Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is set to bring back Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Captain America’s oldest friend. Stan teams up again with Anthony Mackie, aka the Falcon, heir to the mantle of Captain America. Stan appeared at the Fandemic Tour for a meet and greet with fans. A fan asked Stan to share some news about the new show, swearing that the crowd wouldn’t tell anyone, to which Stan sarcastically replied, “Of course, only ComicBook.com.” But Stan did admit that he’s seen scripts for the Disney+ show and offered some teases about what fans can expect from the series. Based on Stan’s comments, it sounds like fans should expect the familiar as well as the unexpected.

“I’ll tell you I have,” Stan says. “I have seen them and I’m so excited about it. It’s going to be so cool and kind of crazy. All I can say is it’s just new and different from what you’ve seen so far. I mean, it will be totally in line with everything that has happened and what we’ve seen and so on, but these characters are getting such additional mileage in terms of learning about who they are now, what they feel, what they’re thinking, and there’s a lot of action, comedy, you know there’s going to be comedy. I feel like you’re going to be happy. I think you’re going to be very happy. And there’s some crazy stuff, like stuff you don’t see coming from anywhere.”

In addition to starring Stan and Mackie, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Disney+ series also sees Emily VanCamp returning as SHIELD agent Sharon Carter and Wyatt Russell debuting as John Walker, aka the Marvel hero US Agent.

