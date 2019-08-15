Marvel Finally Crowns a Victor In The Thing vs Incredible Hulk

While they are actually on the same side, Marvel’s Incredible Hulk and The Thing have found themselves fighting each other at various times over their respective superhero careers. While it’s always a destructive and intense battle, the Incredible Hulk often comes out the victor, but it’s never really been shown which one is stronger than the other. Marvel fans might have just received their answer to that question though in the pages of Fantastic Four #13, and you can check out the results of their latest throwdown below. Spoilers incoming for Fantastic Four #13, so if you haven’t read the issue yet you’ve been warned.

The issue continues from the destruction of the previous one, and Thing finds himself against the clock. The special device that allows him to power up in his Thing form is running out of time, and once it expires he will return to human form, something that was supposed to be a good thing during his honeymoon with Alicia. Unfortunately, no one expected a rampaging Hulk courtesy of the Puppet Master, and now he’s using all the time as Thing he has before he can’t fight any longer.

The fight isn’t going so smoothly though, and up to this point, he’s already lost some chunks off his rock outer shell. Things get even worse when Alicia is buried under some rubble with other survivors, but she manages to help them escape and goes to a beaten-down Ben Grimm. He tells her to run and that he’s about to run out of time, but she stops him in his tracks when he tells her he failed them.

“No. Did you hear a bell” she asks him and then says “You can do this.” When Thing says that Hulk’s got him beat in every way, including being bigger, stronger, and smarter, Alicia counters with “None of that matters because this fight isn’t about brains or brawn. It’s about heart. And no one has more heart then my Ben. No one.”

Grimm gets up and says “All right. One more time. For you.” As Hulk charges Grimm pulls back and readies a punch and hits Hulk in the face with all the force he can muster. The impact not only sends Hulk reeling but it also shatters the wrist device and the aftershocks break apart even more of his outer shell.

The force also destroys the clay figure that Puppet Master was using to control Hulk, and Hulk falls to the ground.

As you can see, Ben’s pretty beat up, and his arm needs a cast to heal, but he took out Hulk with one amazing punch, and for now, at least, it would seem The Thing is the victor in this rivalry.

Fantastic Four #13 is written by Dan Slott and drawn by Sean Izaakse, and you can check out the official description below.

“The clock is ticking down. The moment is almost at hand. That do-or-die instant where Ben Grimm will either find the will to win – or be annihilated by the fighting-mad Immortal Hulk!”

Fantastic Four #13 is in comic stores now.

