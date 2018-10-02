New Marvel Fan Theory Explains Odin’s “Fake” Infinity Gauntlet

The Marvel Cinematic Universe seemingly created a plot hole throughout the films when Thanos grabbed his Infinity Gauntlet in the post-credits scene for Avengers: Age of Ultron. This was such an issue because, as many fans quickly pointed out, the Infinity Gauntlet had been included in the first Thor movie as an Easter egg.

This was seemingly explained away in Thor: Ragnarok, when Hela was ransacking Odin’s treasure room. Upon seeing the gauntlet, she tipped it over and proclaimed, “Fake!” While this helps clear up one plot hole, it also seemingly creates another one. If Thanos had Eitri make him a gauntlet specifically to wield the power of the Infinity Stones, why did Odin have a carbon copy years eariler?

On fan theory actually makes some surprising sense of all this, and it all has to do with Odin’s dark past.

According to a theory posted to Reddit by user named cgcs20, Odin was the one who had the Infinity Gauntlet designed in the first place.

As we learned in Thor: Ragnarok, Odin was pretty power hungry in his early years, and he conquered worlds alongside his daughter, Hela. However, Odin had a change of heart at one point, which of course sent Hela into a fit of rage, and she was banished by her father.

This is where the gauntlet theory comes in. As this user suggests, Odin went to Nidavellir to have the dwarves design the gauntlet for him, as he hoped to wield the power of the Infinity Stones. They created a model for him, which became the version seen in Thor and Thor: Ragnarok.

At some point after the creation of the model, Odin decided to become a more upstanding ruler, and that he wouldn’t try to harness the power of the stones after all. He kept the model as a way of reminding him of the man he never again wanted to become.

Of course, Hela hated this decision by her father, causing him to resent what the model gauntlet stood for. This helps explain the simultaneous joy and disgust she emits while knocking it on the floor, calling it a fake.

This theory actually works on multiple levels, and helps make sense of the various plot issues surrounding the existence of the Infinity Gauntlet in the MCU. Now, if only there was a way to explain Thanos grabbing the gauntlet in the Age of Ultron post-credits scene….

What do you think of this new theory? Do you believe Odin actually had a gauntlet made in his younger years? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!