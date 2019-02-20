Marvel TV Boss Not Allowed to Talk About Reasons Behind Netflix Cancellations

Marvel TV head Jeph Loeb says he’s “not at liberty” to discuss exact explanations behind Netflix’s slew of Marvel television cancellations.

“These are shows that have very different reasons [for ending], most of which I’m not at liberty to talk about, nor should anyone really care at the end of day,” Loeb told Decider.

Fans were left puzzled when limited series The Defenders was effectively quietly cancelled. Pink slips for Iron Fist, Luke Cage, and Daredevil followed, making it clear the streaming giant was taking aim at its TV-MA line of Marvel Cinematic Universe-set series.

“In the Netflix situations, that was a situation where the network made a decision and we had nothing to say about it,” Loeb said, reaffirming past comments in which he said Marvel Television “will always be beholden to our networks.”

Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos later confirmed Netflix’s Marvel shows, birthed from a 2013 pact between the two behemoths, “are for us to cancel.”

Only The Punisher and Jessica Jones remain, neither of which are expected to be renewed for future seasons. Netflix is likely to pull that trigger sometime after the third season of the Krysten Ritter-led Jessica Jones launches sometime this year.

“I would not be surprised if any of those things reemerged,” Loeb told Decider of the cancelled series.

“It depends on showrunner, it depends on availability of cast, all of those things. It’s not like we’re a doctor show where the show got canceled because of bad ratings.”

Online commentators have since expressed hopes revivals will make their way to competing streaming services — such as the mostly Disney-owned Hulu, or Disney’s upcoming streaming platform Disney+ — a move that would have to happen sometime after the expiration of a contractual clause preventing the Netflix heroes from resurfacing elsewhere until at least two years post-cancellation.

“Marvel has a ton of titles we’d be interested in,” Hulu senior vice president Craig Erwich told TheWrap. “It kind of just depends on when they’re ready, [and] who, most importantly, is going to be behind these things.”

Disney direct-to-consumer and international division chairman Kevin Mayer, who oversees Disney+, similarly expressed interest in Daredevil and the other Marvel-Netflix series, saying the “very high-quality” shows living on at Disney+ is “a possibility.”