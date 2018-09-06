Marvel TV’s New York Comic Con Schedule Revealed

New York Comic-Con 2018 will be a big showcase for Marvel TV fans, as some highly-anticipated new seasons of popular Marvel TV series will be revealing their first-look details to fans!

As Deadline now reports, Daredevil season 3, Runaways season 2, and The Gifted season 2 will all be holding panels at NYCC – though the exact details of each panel have yet o be fully revealed.

The rumored details include Daredevil bringing Kingpin actor Vincent D’Onofrio and new casting addition Joanna Whalley to the stage, while Marvel TV head Jeph Loeb is expected to drop his usual headline-grabbing surprise announcement. Runaways is expected to debut first-look footage before its December premiere, while The Gifted will likely to debut an extended look at season 2, as the sophomore season premiere will air a week before the convention.

Other highlights will include a Marvel Animation panel for Marvel Rising, and the screening of Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors, the animated TV movie which will air on Disney and Disney XD just days before NYCC. Marvel Comics, Gaming, and other offerings of the Marvel brand will all be part of the convention, as well.

Marvel TV has been quickly rising to be on par with the movie side of the brand, spreading its content avenues across various streaming services (Netflix, Hulu), and networks (ABC, FreeForm, Fox, FX). The shows are as varied as they come, but whether it’s Legion‘s trippy arthouse approach, or the YA drama of Runaways and Cloak and Dagger, fans seems to be embracing each show, with only Inhumans failing to snag an audience.

New York Comic Con tends to be looked at as a lower-scale version of its San Diego cousin, but that impression has allowed Marvel TV to become the big main event that of Saturday night. As stated, Jeph Loeb has typically used the event to make some kind of major Marvel TV announcement, and the door is wide open for what that could be at the 2018 convention. Since Luke Cage and Iron Fist will both have their second seasons out by the time NYCC comes around, one possibility would be the announcement of a Heroes for Hire spinoff series, which brings together Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and their female companions Misty Knight and Colleen Wing. Other possibilities could be new seasonal announcements for the various Defenders shows – or perhaps even some kind of first details about how Marvel TV will evolve with Disney’s new streaming service.

We’ll find out when NYCC ’18 comes around, from October 4 – 7.