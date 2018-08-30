‘Twisted Metal’ Creator Wants Marvel to Tweet in Character

Fans of the Marvel TV shows on Netflix know that the Twitter accounts of the four main characters are some of the best around. Not only do the accounts of Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist do a great job of advertising the individual shows, but they also take part in hilarious interactions when they tweet in character.

Jessica Jones will throw shade at Luke Cage for having a new girlfriend, Iron Fist and Daredevil will get into arguments — these interactions perfectly sum up the four main Defenders. If these accounts have worked so well for Marvel’s TV shows, why doesn’t Marvel Studios do the same thing with its big screen characters?

This is the question asked by Twisted Metal creator David Jaffe, and he brings up a really great point.

“Did you know Marvel has Twitter accounts for all of their major characters?” Jaffe asked on Twitter. “Did you know they are not authoring the tweets from these accounts in the voices of said characters? Did you know this is a massive missed opportunity? Did you know Marvel that this is a hint?”

As Jaffe points out, most of Marvel’s major franchise characters have their own Twitter accounts. However, unlike the Marvel Netflix characters, none of them ever tweet from the voice of that character. The accounts are simply used as a marketing blast to send out information about that specific franchise, or a team-up movie that the character is involved in.

Let’s look at the Thor Twitter account as an example. We’ve all come to the realization that Chris Hemsworth‘s version of Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe can be really funny. Almost every tweet from that account is like the one you can see below, simply an ad for the Avengers.

Thor has a ton of personality, and he has interesting relationships with many of the other Marvel characters. Why not let him joke back and forth with Iron Man or one of the other Avengers on Twitter?

Like Jaffe said, it seems like a major missed opportunity.

Would you like to see the Marvel Twitter accounts tweet in character? Let us know in the comments!

