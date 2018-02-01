Marvel vs DC Is Trending on Twitter

The Marvel vs DC flame war has recently seen new conflicts and skirmishes arise – as evidenced by the “Marvel vs. DC” term becoming a recent trending topic on Twitter.

If the very first question/reaction you have is, “This again???” the answer is that there’s a least a reason for why this popping up now. With the imminent release of Marvel’s highly-anticipated Black Panther movie, it came to light that a group of DC movie fans were planning to sabotage Black Panther‘s Rotten Tomatoes score. Naturally, that headline sparked an immediate and very triggered reaction from Marvel movie fans, and annoying those level-headed fans caught in the middle of either liking both camps or not caring about either.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Read below for a rundown of “DC vs. Marvel” reactions hitting social media right now:

Trigger Warning

Are we really doing this Marvel vs DC thing? Really? In 2018? pic.twitter.com/mUAeWCP5V3 — Mister Monday (@thebordersea) February 1, 2018



yall still debating “marvel vs dc” in 2018??? wild. pic.twitter.com/7BAMb4OlaH — ? ? ? ? (@flyiingraysons) February 1, 2018

One nice thing about this trending topic, is that the overwhelming majority of responses seem to favor the same idea: having DC vs. Marvel debates is dumb and Outdated:

One Love

my opinion on Marvel vs DC pic.twitter.com/T3gi75rSzI — mari (@prettyguyspace) February 1, 2018



I’m a massive Superman fan, but know what’s cool?



These days with most superhero fans if you try and start a Marvel vs DC fight, most of them say “I just love superheros. Theres no need to pick.”



Challenging fans to prove their fandom by declaring sides is so 10 years ago. ? pic.twitter.com/1IWFWVQvZO — Stevie Ward (@Stevie_SG) February 1, 2018

For as many fans as there are angry that this debate is a trending topic again, there are just as many who embrace this seeming conflict with nothing but a unifying sense of love:

The Omni-Hater

Quem consegue escolher entre MARVEL vs DC ?????????????????????????????????????? tanto as duas são fodas pra caralho pic.twitter.com/LyTdX55RH3 — juneco (@GodJuneco) February 1, 2018

….Or there’s this guy, who apparently threw his two cents into the debate in order to hate on both superhero universes!

Marvel Lovers

can’t believe y’all really started the trend marvel vs dc in the same month black panther comes out lmao as if dc and their nasty shots up dianas skirt had any chance of winning this debate — the real mark hoppusⓋ (@mycatisgod) February 1, 2018



“marvel vs dc” lmaooo marvel wins obviously. — bobby’s brah ?? (@velvetkons) February 1, 2018



There are some people for whom this is not even a debate: Marvel is King:

DC Lovers

MARVEL vs DC is trending?

clearly #dc — Masterwithdesaster (@missing_clue) February 1, 2018



We had to dig pretty far to find them, but there were fans out there who actually still think the DC Films are doing a better job than Marvel’s:

Who’s the Prettiest?

Why debate which universe is better, when we should be talking about the real topic of discussion: which universe has the prettiest faces?

Great Gifs

n sei pq desse negócio de MARVEL vs DC, todo mundo sabe quem é melhor pic.twitter.com/94eaGJUI87 — Mon@ (@taekookreason) February 1, 2018



“MARVEL vs DC”



Marvel ou DC ?

– Marvel, claro … Nãoo DC, pera Marvel … não ? Ham pic.twitter.com/mfu5snyP0G — Thai (@fcnossoNeymarjr) February 1, 2018



MARVEL vs DC

Na minha opinião.. pic.twitter.com/CbVI1EY1Dy — Priscesa (@Priscil_ane) February 1, 2018



If a picture is worth a thousand words, how much is a moving picture on loop worth???

Asia Rising

Marvel vs DC? Prefiro Bollywood o/ ?? pic.twitter.com/9ASSYXxgf6 — NoHands (NERDnews) (@ContatoNerd) February 1, 2018



“MARVEL vs DC” Não preciso falar mais nada. pic.twitter.com/0CwEyav0oo — Mateus (@097Mateus) February 1, 2018

While we’re all debating Marvel vs DC, there are new contenders springing up over in Asia, to take the crown away from American superheroes…

Let’s Get Specific

Quem ganharia nessa batalha da Marvel vs DC? — Anthony Souza (@anthonyluan01) February 1, 2018

Some fans aren’t interested in the general “Marvel vs DC” argument, but there are some smaller debates that can be had:

Self-Fulfilling Prophecies…

90% of the tweets of Marvel Vs DC is about people complaining about this topic trending.



Don’t tweet about it if you don’t want it to trend ya thick-headed morons ? — MK? (@emmkay101) February 1, 2018

As one fan has pointed out, the irony of all this is that this trending topic is just some kind of twisted echo chamber: it’s the fan complaints about the trend that are feeding it! Lesson? Get off Twitter, nerds.

*****

Black Panther opens in theaters on February 16th. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include; Avengers: Infinity War on May 4th, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

[Embed id=46601]Avengers: Infinity War (ComicMovie: avengers-infinity-war-part-i)[/Embed]