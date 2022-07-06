Marvel Announces Wakanda, a Black Panther Spinoff Series

Marvel is putting the spotlight on the African nation of Wakanda in a new limited series this fall. Instead of focusing on Black Panther, the new Wakanda series will star several characters from the franchise, including Shuri and Killmonger. Wakanda spins out of John Ridley's run on Black Panther, which has turned T'Challa into an outlaw and no longer king of his homeland. Each issue of Wakanda will highlight a different fan-favorite character, with the first issue starring Shuri in a tale from writer Stephanie Williams and artist Paco Medina. There will also be a "History of the Black Panther" backup story weaving through each issue from writer Evan Narcisse and artist Natacha Bustos.

More creators on Wakanda will be announced at a later date, but for now, we know that Stephanie Williams and Paco Medina's debut issue will kick things off with an in-depth tale about T'Challa's genius younger sister, Shuri, who is a former Black Panther herself. As Wakanda is currently without a Black Panther to defend it, these characters will rise up to protect their great nation.

"I've been such a huge fan of the Black Panther over the years, especially the evolution and expansion of the women of Wakanda. It's truly an honor to kick off the new series with the Shuri story I wrote. I hope I can add to her and Wakanda's already impressive lore," Williams said.

The "History of the Black Panther" backup stories from Evan Narcisse and Natacha Bustos offer, for the first time, a definitive overview of all the Wakandans who have ever held the mantle of Black Panther.

"I've been a fan of the charm and scale of Natacha Bustos' work for a long time and am thrilled to collaborate with her on a new look at Wakanda's history," Narcisse said. "The tale we're telling will give readers a deeper look at how the Black Panthers of the past led the Unconquered Realm to glory and left a wondrous legacy that Emperor T'Challa still embodies."

Wakanda #1, the first issue of the five-issue miniseries, goes on sale October 12th. You can find its solicitation and covers below.

WAKANDA #1 (OF 5)

Written by STEPHANIE WILLIAMS & EVAN NARCISSE

Art by PACO MEDINA & NATACHA BUSTOS

Cover by MATEUS MANHANINI

Variant Cover by NIC KLEIN

Variant Cover by STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

Virgin Variant Cover by STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

On Sale 10/12