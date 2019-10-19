WandaVision Star Elizabeth Olsen Reveals the Hardest Part of Being in Marvel

Disney+ is on the way this fall, and Marvel Studios will be ready and willing to serve up that hot content. WandaVision is coming in 2021, and Elizabeth Olsen is going to be really busy going into next year. In fact, that packed calendar might be the hardest part of being in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One does not simply pop up one time in the MCU, instead, there’s a great chance that a character will show up later down the line. Recent films like Spider-Man: Far From Home and Avengers: Endgame showed just how far back the company is willing to pull when crafting new stories. So, in a talk with Entertainment Weekly, the WandaVision star talked about the hardest part of working so closely with Marvel Studios.

“It is definitely what I work around. The thing that’s been a little hard for me is I would really love to do a four-week independent film, like where there’s a beginning and an end,” Olsen began. “With Sorry For Your Loss, even though I have loved that experience…Being a producer on that show, that’s also like a 10-month job. So, between Marvel and that, it’s been really hard to schedule in the little art films that I would love to be finding time to do. But, I literally don’t have time to do them. So, there is a piece of me that’s really missing that. And there’s a piece of me that really wants to get back into theater.”

These sorts of struggles sound a little bit like the comments that Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans made before talking about it being their time to “get off the bus.” But, Scarlet Witch is still around after the events of Endgame and the actress’ Disney+ series might just lead into something core to this new phase of the MCU. All of the talk about the show around D23 gave the impression that this series would be like nothing that came before it in the franchise. Mixing 1960s sitcom imagery and superhero action will definitely do that.

Plenty of surprises lay in wait for audiences as the MCU moves forward. Like, what exactly is going on with Vision after Endgame. Another interesting angle the star put forward was the fact that she’s never been referred to as her character name in any of these movies before. Olsen talked to Buzzfeed recently and said that WandaVision is going to offer fans a side of her character that they may have been waiting on.

“We’ve never referred to her as ‘the Scarlet Witch’ on camera before,” Olsen explained. “She’s always just been, Wanda. And this is that opportunity and it’s a big character deep dive. It’s going to be a really exciting and I think satisfying show for fans.”