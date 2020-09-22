Marvel's WandaVision TV Spot Reveals Different Footage

✖

The first trailer for WandaVision was released on Sunday night, offering fans a deep look at the mind bending journey Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff will be going on as she becomes a fully realized Scarlet Witch in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As the marketing train gets further from the station, more promotional materials for WandaVision have begun making their way out. Now, a TV spot for the Disney+ series has made its way online and it ends on a small clip of new footage. A moment which sees Paul Bettany's The Vision tell Wanda, "Welcome home," is seen in the commercial but not the original trailer.

"There is a 'Welcome home' moment, first glimpsed in the Disney+ Big game spot, that is in the WandaVision TV Spot 1, but not in the trailer. Since I haven't seen anyone post that, here it is," Twitter user Zcure1 wrote in a tweet with a video of the first real commercial for WandaVision.

The "Welcome home," line might seem familiar for Marvel fans as Bettany's voice is that of JARVIS, Tony Stark's A.I. system which has, in the past, used the same words to welcome Iron Man to his Malibu mansion's garage.

Check out the TV spot for WandaVision below.

There is a "Welcome home" moment, first glimpsed in the Disney Plus Big Game spot, that is in the Wandavision TV Spot 1, but not in the trailer. Since I haven't seen anyone post that, here it is. #WandaVision #Marvel pic.twitter.com/d1GzerIjsL — Zcure1 (@Zcure1) September 22, 2020

"Marvel Studios’ 'WandaVision' blends the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany)—two super-powered beings living their ideal suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. The new series is directed by Matt Shakman; Jac Schaeffer is head writer. Debuts on Disney+ this year."

WandaVision has yet to set an official release date but is expected to premiere its first episode in December of 2020.

Are you excited for WandaVision? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram!