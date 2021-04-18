Marvel's What If...? Concept Art Turns Gamora Into the Mad Titan

✖

We've yet to get an official release date for Marvel's What If...?, but if the past few weeks have taught us anything, it can't be too far off into the future. Earlier this month, a poster was released teasing the show's Guardians of the Multiverse. Shortly thereafter, apparel surfaced online featuring Party Thor and other characters that would pop up in the series. Now, more concept art has surfaced online showing Gamora (Zoe Saldana) wearing the same exact armor Thanos (Josh Brolin) did in Avengers: Endgame.

The latest batch of leaks coming courtesy of the r/MarvelStudiosSpoilers subreddit and shows a handful of different characters, including Gamora's new role as the Mad Titan. There's also Loki (Tom Hiddleston), and two pictures that apparently show what Ultron (James Spader) would have looked like if he won. Interestingly enough, it looks like that concept art even shows the Infinity Stones embedded in Ultron's chest.

The Collector (Benicio Del Toro) and Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) can also be seen in the concept art.

"Kevin said that we will be exploring every movie in a new way, but not every episode is about one movie if that makes sense," What If...? director AC Bradley previously told Discussing Film about the series. "On the reel [shown at D23 Expo], there is this image of a Star-Lord T'Challa because we wanted to see what if the worlds of Black Panther and the Guardians of the Galaxy collided? That was taking two universes, two to three movies, kind of twisting them in new ways."

Marvel's What If...? has yet to set a release date with Disney+.

What What If... storylines do you hope to see in the series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

