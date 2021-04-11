Marvel's What If...? Leak Teases Big Plans for the Multiverse

✖

The multiverse is coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It was teased in Doctor Strange and Spider-Man: Far From Home, and this time next year, it'll be on full display in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Even before we get to the highly anticipated Strange follow-up, it looks like the multiverse could make its presence known. One of the first leaks — from more Marvel merchandise, nonetheless — from Marvel's What If...? has started to go viral online, showing off the show's "Guardians of the Multiverse."

In the snippets of the animated show we've seen so far, we've been introduced to Hayley Atwell's Captain Britain and Chadwick Boseman's Star-Lord. In the latest poster, it looks like Gamora (Zoe Saldana) and Black Widow (Scarlet Johansson) will also have a role in the series, even though they largely look identical to their live-action counterparts. Also on the poster are Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Uatu the Watcher (Jeffrey Wright), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), and Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan).

Just found this at the mall...this is interesting! pic.twitter.com/MZHp8ZokGI — Anne Talks Comics! 🌸🏳️‍⚧️🌸 (@AnneComics) April 11, 2021

According to What If...? writer AC Bradley, fans should see characters from all of Marvel's 23 live-action movies released so far.

"Kevin said that we will be exploring every movie in a new way, but not every episode is about one movie if that makes sense," Bradley previously told Discussing Film. "On the reel [shown at D23 Expo], there is this image of a Star-Lord T'Challa because we wanted to see what if the worlds of Black Panther and the Guardians of the Galaxy collided? That was taking two universes, two to three movies, kind of twisting them in new ways."

A movie-per-episode is "not the objective," Bradley added. "The objective is to hopefully see the majority of characters from all 23 movies. You'll see multiple characters in an episode."

Marvel's What If...? has yet to set a release date with Disney+.

