Marvel x Citizen Spider-Man Collector's Box Set Is About To Drop As a 40 Piece Limited Edition

If you're looking for a special gift for a Marvel superfan, this hyper exclusive new Citizen x Marvel Spider-Man watch set is an interesting option. Only 40 will be produced worldwide, each containing three Eco-Drive timepieces in exclusive packaging with a certificate of authenticity. It will be available to order on November 24th (most likely at some point during the early afternoon hours in the US – you can sign up to be notified) right here at the Citizen website priced at $995. However, if you aren't interested in the collectibility of the set, the timepieces are available individually and at a discount ($727.60 total) thanks to Citizen's Black Friday sale. Here's the breakdown:

"The first watch in the set is Citizen's newest, Disney100 celebration Spider-Man timepiece. The striking dial showcases Spider-Man in his signature crouching position, outfitted in a silver-tone stainless steel case and bracelet and complemented by a black bezel, creating an ultra-tough and striking look. The dial features a gradient blue background, with its darker periphery and brighter center highlighting the illustration of Spider-Man, with three silver-tone hands and a bright white date aperture at 3 o'clock." Available individually for $238 (32% off) here at Citizen.

"To celebrate a more classic Super Hero Spider-Man, the "Spidey" timepiece uniquely features the date and crown at 4 o'clock, while the iconic red and blue dial sits as the perfect backdrop to a Spider-Man design. The silver-tone stainless steel case and blue leather perforated strap complete the awe-inspiring character's look". Available for $268.60 (32% off) here at Citizen.

"The final timepiece is a showstopper featured in a stainless steel case with a blue chroma finish and a silver-tone stainless steel bracelet. The sleek blue dial showcases Spider-Man's iconic web and arachnid logo with red and silver accents. This collector's piece also includes advanced features, including the 1/5 second chronograph that measures up to 60 minutes, 12/24 hour time and a tachymeter that measures speed based on time traveled over a distance." Available individually for $221 (32% off) here at Citizen.

Another option would be the limited edition Marvel's Avengers: Beyond Earth's Mightiest 60th Anniversary watch box set. How limited is it? As a tribute to the release of Avengers #1 in 1963, only 1,963 sets will be made. It will include exclusive pins and a watch featuring the seven original Avengers: Captain Marvel, Hulk, Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Black Panther, and Black Widow. As an added touch, the top of the watch highlights the 60-minute marker.

The Marvel x Citizen Avengers watch set is available now here on the Citizen website priced at $450. The watch will come with an exclusive Spider-Man / Black Panther comic book as a bonus.

Note that Citizen is also celebrating 100 years of Disney with an range of limited edition watch designs. You can check out that lineup right here while they last.